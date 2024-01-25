Dutch Darts Masters predictions and darts betting tips: Mighty Mike can get back to winning ways

Where to watch the Dutch Darts Masters

The event will be broadcast on ITV4, 4pm Friday, 6pm Saturday

Best bet

Michael van Gerwen

3pts each-way 4-1 general

Dutch Darts Masters predictions

The world of darts is abuzz with Luke Littler hysteria – the teenage terror followed up his World Championship runner-up effort by winning the Bahrain Darts Masters – and this week provides a fresh examination for the prodigy.

Littler, who turned 17 years of age last Sunday, produced a sensational nine-darter in the opening leg of his Bahrain quarter-final against Nathan Aspinall last Friday. Littler, making his first appearance since an incredible World Championship debut, was equally brilliant in Bahrain.

Naysayers commented on Littler's fortunate draw at the World Championship, but in Bahrain he defeated Gerwyn Price in the semis and Michael van Gerwen in the final, so The Nuke has proved he fears nobody.

The Dutch Darts Masters, which starts at the Maaspoort Den Bosch on Friday afternoon, is Littler's latest mission. Punters must decide whether the Warrington whippersnapper will continue to ride this wave or whether the change of atmosphere in the Netherlands will unsettle him.

The value arguably lies in opposing the youngster, who has got used to having the crowd on his side. Bahrain was a low-key affair, but hordes of noisy Dutch darts fans will be in attendance in Den Bosch. The vast majority will be hoping for a home-grown champion.

Van Gerwen averaged more than 100 in all three of his Bahrain matches prior to meeting Littler in the final. Mighty Mike, a hero in the Netherlands, will expect to go deep in his homeland. The value lies with the three-time world champion.

Michael Smith, pipped by Van Gerwen in the Bahrain semi-finals, has been low on confidence and he was a first-round loser in the only previous Dutch Darts Masters. Luke Humphries, who paraded the World Championship trophy at his beloved Elland Road last Sunday, failed to sparkle in Bahrain. His hot streak ended in meek fashion, so this looks an excellent chance for Van Gerwen to reassert himself on planet darts.

His best friend Vincent van der Voort looks a relatively straightforward opener for MvG, who can set himself up for a super Saturday in front of his adoring followers.

