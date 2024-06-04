Wednesday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch

India vs Ireland

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3.30pm Wednesday

Uganda vs Papua New Guinea

Sky Sports Action, 12.30am Thursday

Australia vs Oman

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 1.30am Thursday

Best bets

George Dockrell top Ireland runscorer vs India

1pt 12-1 BoyleSports

Mitchell Starc top Australia wicket-taker vs Oman

3pts 11-4 general

Wednesday's T20 World Cup predictions

Ireland were the only team to beat champions England at the 2022 T20 World Cup and they are 8-1 to start their 2024 campaign with victory over trophy favourites India.

The Irish batsmen face a daunting task at New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, where South Africa skittled Sri Lanka for 77 in Monday's six-wicket win.

India's fast bowlers reduced Bangladesh to 10-3 inside four overs of their weekend warm-up victory at the venue and Ireland opener Paul Stirling has been dismissed for one, nought, four, 40, 11 and nought in six T20s against India.

Take a chance on middle-order man George Dockrell top-scoring for the underdogs.

Dockrell's white-ball batting has improved significantly over the past couple of years and he made a matchwinning 49 not out in December's third T20 against Zimbabwe after Ireland had slipped to 37-4. He also struck 24 off 12 balls against Pakistan last month before scoring 53 not out from 30 balls against the Netherlands in The Hague in his last appearance.

Oman lost their first Group B game to Namibia in a Super Over but they had to fight back after a top-order collapse sparked by Namibian left-arm paceman Ruben Trumpelmann.

That does not bode well for their chances against star Australia left-armer Mitchell Starc, who took 3-34 and 2-14 to help Kolkata win the IPL last month and is a good bet to be the Aussies' top wicket-taker in Bridgetown.

Papua New Guinea gave the West Indies a scare in their opening five-wicket defeat and they should be too strong for Uganda, who suffered a 125-run drubbing by Afghanistan on their tournament debut.

