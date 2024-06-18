Wednesday's T20 World Cup prediction and cricket betting tips including England vs West Indies

Where to watch Wednesday's T20 World Cup matches

England vs West Indies

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 1.30am Wednesday night

USA vs South Africa

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 3.30pm Wednesday

Best bet

West Indies to beat England

2pts Evs general

Anrich Nortje top South Africa wicket-taker

1pt 16-5 Betfair, Betfred, Paddy Power

T20 World Cup Wednesday match predictions

After a sluggish start to the T20 World Cup, England rallied to beat both Oman and Namibia by comfortable margins and Scotland's defeat to Australia on Sunday secured a spot in the Super 8 phase for Jos Buttler's men.

But England could sustain yet another setback in their first match of the next stage as they take on an impressive West Indies unit in Saint Lucia.

While England made hard work of their progression to the Super 8s, it was a breeze for tournament co-hosts West Indies, who won all four of their matches in Group C.

They signed off from the group stage with a convincing 104-run hammering of Afghanistan, who had looked sharp earlier in the tournament and are also through to the Super 8s.

While England openers Phil Salt and Buttler have struggled to put together any mammoth totals and the team's spinners have been ineffective, West Indies look like a more complete side.

Nicholas Pooran has been the standout player with the bat, amassing 164 runs in four innings, while left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and paceman Alzarri Joseph have been equally dangerous with the ball, each taking nine wickets.

At even money, the Windies are a solid bet to win at the Beausejour Stadium.

South Africa are another side to monitor during the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup and they get the next phase started when they battle co-hosts USA at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

The Proteas were one of three group winners to be successful in all four of their matches, finishing above Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in their section.

It was not the toughest group but it should have allowed South Africa to rebuild their confidence and bowler Anrich Nortje stood out.

Nortje has profited from conditions in the USA to collect nine wickets during the group stage, putting him among the tournament's leading wicket-takers.

He finished with figures of 4-7 against Sri Lanka earlier this month and no other South Africa player has taken more than five wickets in the tournament, so back him to be top wicket-taker for the Proteas on Wednesday.

