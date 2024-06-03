Tuesday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips for England v Scotland

Where to watch

England vs Scotland

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3.30pm Tuesday

Netherlands vs Nepal

Sky Sports Action, 4.30pm Tuesday

Best bets

Bradley Currie top Scotland wicket-taker vs England

2pts 7-2 general

Brandon McMullen to hit most sixes for Scotland vs England

1pt 9-2 bet365

Michael Levitt top Netherlands runscorer vs Nepal

2pts 7-2 general

Tuesday's T20 World Cup predictions

England lost six of their first seven matches as defending champions at last year's ODI World Cup and Scotland are 9-1 to stun the T20 World Cup holders in their opening Group B fixture on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms could disrupt play in Barbados and England will be wary of a repeat of their 2022 defeat to Ireland in a rain-affected game in Melbourne.

England recovered from that loss in style, thumping India by ten wickets in the semi-final before a tense five-wicket final victory over Pakistan.

They warmed up for their trophy defence with two convincing home victories against Pakistan in which fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood made impressive comebacks.

England's top five – captain Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook – all hit at least one six in the seven-wicket win over Pakistan at The Oval and spinners Adil Rashid, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali had combined figures of 5-67 from nine overs.

However, Buttler's men have been easy to back in the outright market and they need to put on a show of strength before Saturday's showdown with Australia.

Scotland won six out of six in qualifying, beating Germany, Jersey, Italy, Austria, Denmark and Ireland, who were blown away by fast bowler Bradley Currie.

The Sussex seamer took 5-13, dismissing Ireland's top four batsmen, and he saw off the classy James Vince with his second ball on his T20 Blast debut last summer.

Currie has taken 19 wickets in 11 T20 games for Scotland, also picking up two scalps in the warm-up loss to Afghanistan, and he could unsettle England's top order.

Scotland all-rounder Brandon McMullen made his debut in the qualifying tournament in Edinburgh, thumping 96 off 50 balls against Italy and 68 off 35 against Ireland.

McMullen has had six scores of ten or under in nine T20 innings but he struck 11 sixes against Italy and Ireland and could demonstrate his hitting prowess on the big stage.

The Netherlands, who shocked South Africa at the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI tournament, are 2-5 to beat Nepal in Tuesday's second game.

Dutch youngster Michael Levitt scored an unbeaten 55 off 28 against a strong Sri Lankan bowling attack in last week's warm-up win and the opener, who made two half-centuries in three T20 innings against Nepal in February, looks a player of real promise.

