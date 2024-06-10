Tuesday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch

Pakistan vs Canada

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3.30pm Tuesday



Sri Lanka vs Nepal

Sky Sports Action, 12.30am Wednesday



Australia vs Namibia

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 1.30am Wednesday

Best bets

Nicholas Kirton top Canada runscorer vs Pakistan

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3.30pm Tuesday

2pts 6-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Namibia +7.5 wickets or 74.5 runs on handicap vs Australia

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 1.30am Wednesday

2pts 10-11 bet365

Tuesday's T20 World Cup predictions

Pakistan's brittle batting line-up was a concern going into the T20 World Cup and that weakness was ruthlessly exposed by Group A rivals India on Sunday.

Having lost their opening game to the USA in a Super Over, Pakistan appeared to be on course for a crucial victory when they reached 57-1 and 80-3 chasing 120 to beat India.

However, a rash shot from the well-set Mohammad Rizwan prompted a familiar batting collapse and Pakistan need a comprehensive win over Canada to boost their slender hopes of making the Super 8 stage.

Canada warmed up for the World Cup with a 4-0 series defeat to the USA, who then brilliantly chased down 195 against them in the opening game of the tournament.

The Canadians rallied well to beat Ireland by 12 runs thanks to a sparkling knock of 49 off 35 balls from number five Nicholas Kirton.

That was one of the most fluent innings seen on the treacherous drop-in pitches at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium and Kirton, who also made 51 against the USA, looks a big price to top-score against Pakistan.

The Barbados-born left-hander is in great nick, scoring 52 off 39 in a warm-up win over Nepal, and he has passed 20 in seven of his last eight T20 internationals.

Scotland are top of Group B with defending champions England down in fourth place after Saturday's disappointing 36-run defeat to Australia.

The Aussies should make it three wins out of three against Namibia, who beat Oman in a Super Over before losing to the Scots at the weekend.

But the underdogs receive a generous handicap start against an Australia side who failed to shine in a laboured 39-run opening win over Oman, and they are worth backing to avoid a rout.

Namibia beat Scotland, Ireland and the Netherlands at the 2021 T20 World Cup and thumped Sri Lanka by 55 runs at the 2022 tournament.

The Lankans, like Pakistan, are in danger of an early exit after losing to South Africa and Bangladesh in Group D but they are 1-8 to get a win on the board against Nepal in Lauderhill, Florida.

