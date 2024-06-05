Thursday's T20 World Cup prediction and cricket betting tips including Namibia vs Scotland

Where to watch Thursday's T20 World Cup games

United States v Pakistan

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, 4.30pm

Namibia v Scotland

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, 8pm

Best bet

Scotland to have higher opening partnership

2pts 10-11 bet365

Thursday's T20 World Cup predictions

Scotland should have been aggrieved by the fact that their first game of the T20 World Cup against England was rained off on Tuesday. They were impressive in racing to 90-0 from ten overs and would have posed plenty of questions for Jos Buttler’s side in a 60-ball chase.

The Scots face Namibia in their second match after the African side needed a Super Over to squeeze past Oman in their opener.

That was a low-scoring affair, with Namibia bowling their opponents for 109 before barely reaching that total themselves.

A major issue for Gerhard Erasmus’ team has been the efforts of his openers. In their last four games they have failed to put on a partnership of more than five runs.

They appear to be sticking with opener Michael van Lingen despite the 26-year-old managing a best score of ten in his last six innings.

By contrast to the Namibian pair, Scotland’s openers put an unbeaten partnership of 90 against England and they look to have a clear advantage in that department, particularly with the impressive George Munsey in solid form.

The best opening partnership market is priced as a pick ’em but Scotland’s duo are in much better nick.

Co-hosts the United States face Pakistan in the day's earlier game after putting on a show in their opening win over Canada.

They have now won seven of their last eight T20 internationals, including two victories over Bangladesh, but this will be their biggest test by far.

That being said, Pakistan will have to show more than they did in their recent 2-0 series defeat in England.

