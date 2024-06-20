Friday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips including England vs South Africa

Where to watch

England vs South Africa

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3.30pm Friday

USA vs West Indies

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event,1.30am Saturday

Best bets

Heinrich Klaasen top South Africa runscorer vs England

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3.30pm Friday

2pts 6-1 bet365

England to hit more sixes vs South Africa

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3.30pm Friday

3pts 10-11 Betfair, Hills, Paddy Power

Friday's T20 World Cup predictions

After a nerve-shredding climax to the T20 World Cup group stage, England looked relaxed and rejuvenated in Thursday's impressive eight-wicket Super 8 victory over the West Indies.

Jos Buttler's men sneaked into the last eight thanks to their rain-affected win over Namibia and Australia's tense triumph against a spirited Scotland side.

Defending champions England put that unconvincing Group B campaign behind them against the Windies as Phil Salt (87 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (48 not out) overhauled a target of 181 with 15 balls to spare.

England are favourites to follow up by beating South Africa, who have won all five of their matches at the tournament after a 3-0 T20 series defeat to the West Indies in May.

The Proteas have not yet faced any top teams, beating Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, Bangladesh and Nepal in Group D before an 18-run victory over the USA in their Super 8 opener.

They edged past Bangladesh by four runs and needed a final-ball run-out to seal a one-run win over Nepal while the USA briefly threatened a spectacular comeback on Wednesday.

The tournament co-hosts rallied from 76-5 to reach 167-5, chasing 195, at the start of the 19th over before fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje closed out the game for South Africa.

Opener Quinton de Kock made 74 against the USA, his first major contribution of the tournament, but Heinrich Klaasen is overpriced to top-score against England. The IPL star made 46 in a total of 113-6 against Bangladesh and cracked 36 not out off 22 balls against the USA.

Despite Klaasen's power, England are worth backing to hit more sixes than South Africa in St Lucia, scene of their rout of the Windies.

Buttler's men have cleared the ropes 18 times in 30.4 overs in their last three matches while South Africa conceded 11 maximums against the USA.

The West Indies are expected to bounce back against the US in Barbados although opener Brandon King is a doubt after suffering a side strain against England.

Nicholas Pooran, the first batsman to reach 200 runs at the tournament, is 3-1 to top-score for the Windies.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.