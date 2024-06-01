Sunday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch

Sunday's T20 World Cup predictions

The West Indies, co-hosts of the T20 World Cup, have had an excellent build-up to the tournament, sealing a 3-0 series win over South Africa last weekend and thumping Australia in Friday's warm-up game in Trinidad.

Neither the Proteas nor the Aussies were at full strength, with star players yet to arrive from the IPL, and Australia's selector George Bailey and coaches Brad Hodge and Andre Borovec were pressed into action as substitute fielders.

Even so, the Windies start their campaign in bullish mood and their outright odds have collapsed from 16-1 last December to as short as 11-2 before their opening game.

Jason Holder has been ruled out due to an injury sustained while playing for Worcestershire and Sunil Narine, player of the tournament at the IPL, turned down the chance to come out of international retirement.

Those absentees should not be keenly felt in the West Indies' first Group C match against 19-1 underdogs Papua New Guinea in Guyana.

New Zealand and a rapidly improving Afghanistan side are also competing for top-two spots in the group so net run-rate could be significant in the race to qualify for the Super 8 stage.

PNG's only tournament experience came at the 2021 T20 World Cup, where they suffered a ten-wicket defeat to Oman before losing to Scotland and Bangladesh.

Their bowlers face a tough test against the Windies, who are ante-post favourites to hit the most sixes in the tournament.

Number three Nicholas Pooran, who starred for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, struck eight maximums in his 25-ball knock of 75 against Australia but opener Brandon King will get the first crack at the PNG attack.

King captained the Windies against South Africa, scoring 79 off 45 deliveries in the first T20 and making 36 and 44, both at a rapid rate, in the next two matches.

His last dozen T20 international innings include 85 not out against India, 82 not out against England and 53 against Australia so he looks a big price to be named player of the match.

Namibia are 1-2 to make a winning start against Oman, who beat Ireland in 2016 and thrashed PNG in 2021 but face daunting Group B fixtures against England and Australia – the last two T20 world champions.

Namibia won April's T20 series in Oman 3-2 with left-arm paceman Ruben Trumpelmann taking 2-28 and 3-30 in the first two matches.

Trumpelmann claimed 3-17 in a victory over Scotland at the 2021 T20 World Cup and he can lead the way for the favourites at the Kensington Oval, having recorded figures of 2-15 in Thursday's warm-up win against PNG.

