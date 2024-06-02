Monday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch

Sri Lanka vs South Africa

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3.30pm Monday

Afghanistan vs Uganda

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 1.30am Tuesday

Best bets

Wanindu Hasaranga top Sri Lanka runscorer vs South Africa

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3.30pm Monday

1pt 18-1 Betfair, Hills, Paddy Power

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to hit over 1.5 sixes vs Uganda

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 1.30am Tuesday

3pts Evs bet365

Monday's T20 World Cup predictions

Two teams with plenty to prove start their T20 World Cup Group D campaigns on Monday as Sri Lanka face South Africa at New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

South Africa have never reached the final of a T20 or an ODI World Cup although they were unfortunate not to make the semi-finals at the last two Twenty20 tournaments.

Sri Lanka were crowned T20 world champions a decade ago, beating India in the final, but their stock has fallen significantly since then and they are 7-4 to upset the Proteas.

The Lankans have an exciting bowling attack including Chennai Super Kings paceman Matheesha Pathirana and star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who captains the side.

Their batting unit is less reliable, however, so skipper Hasaranga is worth chancing at a big price to top-score in New York.

He has batted at number seven for most of his T20 career but scored 67 off 39 balls at number six and 22 off seven at number five in February's series against Afghanistan.

Hasaranga top-scored with 39 in Sri Lanka's warm-up defeat to the Netherlands and struck 26 – the second-highest score of the innings – in Friday's win over Ireland.

Tournament debutants Uganda face a daunting first fixture against Afghanistan, whose opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz helped Kolkata Knight Riders win the IPL final on May 26.

Gurbaz hit two sixes off Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Shahbaz Ahmed during his innings of 39 in a low-scoring final and he could feast on Uganda's inexperienced bowling attack in Guyana.

He struck four maximums in a fifty against T20 World Cup favourites India in January and cleared the ropes seven times in last December's century against the UAE.

