India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch

India vs Pakistan

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3.30pm Sunday

Oman vs Scotland

Sky Sports Action, 6pm Sunday

Best bets

Jasprit Bumrah to be player of the match vs Pakistan

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3.30pm Sunday

1pt 11-1 Betfair

Arshdeep Singh to be player of the match vs Pakistan

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3.30pm Sunday

1pt 16-1 Betfair

Sunday's T20 World Cup predictions

Virat Kohli was India's hero in their thrilling four-wicket win over Pakistan at the 2022 T20 World Cup but the Indian fast bowlers could take centre stage when the rivals meet in Group A on Sunday.

Pakistan, rocked by their Super Over defeat to the USA, face an India side who have gained valuable experience of the drop-in pitches at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

They beat Bangladesh by 60 runs in a warm-up game, restricting the Tigers to 122-9 with pacemen Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah claiming combined figures of 3-24 from five overs.

Left-armer Arshdeep removed Ireland's openers inside the first three overs on Wednesday and Bumrah, arriving at the tournament after a superb IPL campaign for Mumbai Indians, took 2-6 from three overs.

The Irish were bowled out for 96, having been 50-8 at one point, but India's batsmen also had some issues with the pitch.

Kohli was dismissed for one and skipper Rohit Sharma had to retire hurt after being struck on the arm although his 52 from 37 balls was comfortably the highest score of the game.

Bumrah was named player of the match against Ireland and both he and Arshdeep merit a bet in that market as they target a Pakistan top order packed with out-of-form batters.

Scotland have made an impressive start to the tournament, racking up 90-0 from ten overs before rain ended their first fixture against England and then beating Namibia by five wickets.

Oman lost their opening game in a Super Over against Namibia, despite being bowled out for 109. They showed some quality against Australia before slipping to a 39-run defeat in Bridgetown and are 11-5 to upset the 2-5 Scots in Antigua.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.