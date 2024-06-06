Friday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips including Canada vs Ireland

Where to watch Friday's T20 World Cup games

Friday's T20 World Cup predictions

Ireland's Twenty20 World Cup campaign began, as expected, with a drubbing against India but they could bounce back when they return to the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York to take on Canada on Friday.

The Irish were skittled out for only 96 against India last time out, succumbing to an eight-wicket loss.

Disciplined bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, who collected five wickets between them, suffocated Ireland's big-hitters against India but they should have more of a chance to express themselves against the Canadians.

Canada's World Cup also started with defeat as they lost by seven wickets to the USA in Texas but it was not a match short of entertainment as the teams racked up a combined 391 runs.

Four of the six Canada bowlers had economy rates in double figures and Ireland's wicketkeeper-batsman Lorcan Tucker can capitalise on any loose bowling on Friday.

Tucker could make only ten runs last time out but in May, he posted scores of 51 and 73 against Pakistan, 40 against the Netherlands and 55 against Scotland.

He is undoubtedly a danger in this format and can score at least 20 runs.

Beating Uganda is hardly something to shout about but the manner of Afghanistan's win in their World Cup opener has rightfully attracted attention.

Afghanistan won by 125 runs at Providence Stadium, bowling out the African side for just 58 runs, and there could be an upset on the cards when they face New Zealand.

This will be New Zealand's first match of the tournament and, although several key players were missing, their 2-2 series draw with Pakistan in April will not fill them with confidence.

Afghanistan have already played on this pitch and have a fine array of bowlers who may be able to fluster the Kiwis, who are unsure of their best starting combination.

Sri Lanka are 8-15 to beat Bangladesh in the final game of the day.

