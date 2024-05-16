Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Sky Sports Arena & Cricket, 3pm Friday

Best bet

Nicholas Pooran to score 25 runs or more

2pts 5-6 bet365

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants prediction

It would take a miracle for Lucknow Super Giants to squeeze into the IPL playoff places and their end-of-season clash with Mumbai Indians, who are also out of the running, has the makings of a dead rubber.

The Super Giants are still mathematically in contention for the top four as they can reach 14 points but even if they scored 200 against Mumbai Indians and won by 100 runs, their net run rate would only rise to -0.351 - not enough to break into the playoff places.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have already been eliminated with nine defeats from their 13 matches and they are set to finish bottom of the pile.

But the result of this match is not a foregone conclusion given that Lucknow Super Giants have lost four of their last five matches.

One player who has maintained a decent performance level for Lucknow Super Giants recently is Nicholas Pooran, who struck 61 against Delhi Capitals and 48 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in his last two matches.

Those scores contributed to a total of 424 runs in this season's IPL and Pooran has averaged 60.57 in 13 innings for Lucknow.

He finished unbeaten on 14 when these sides last met in April but he has been scoring quickly in recent weeks and looks a decent bet to surpass his runs line of 24.5 with bet365.

