Sunday's IPL predictions and cricket betting tips: Aussie ace could star on debut
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in the IPL on Sunday
Where to watch Sunday's IPL matches
Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals
Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Sunday
Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans
Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Sunday
Best bet
Jake Fraser-McGurk top Delhi Capitals runscorer
Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Sunday
1pt 7-1 BoyleSports
Sunday's IPL predictions
Mumbai Indians, ante-post favourites to win this season's IPL, have lost their first three matches under new captain Hardik Pandya.
The five-time champions have been well backed to break their duck at home to another struggling side, Delhi Capitals, who suffered a 106-run mauling by Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.
The Capitals conceded 272-7, the second-highest total in IPL history, and slipped to 33-4 before half-centuries from Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs restored a modicum of dignity to the scorecard.
Delhi's Australian star Mitchell Marsh was dismissed for a duck and is an injury doubt so his explosive young compatriot Jake Fraser-McGurk could make his IPL debut in Mumbai.
Fraser-McGurk is a whirlwind of a white-ball batsman who set a new record for the fastest century in List A cricket, off 29 balls, for South Australia last October.
He had an impressive Big Bash campaign for Melbourne Renegades, amassing 257 runs at a strike-rate of 159, and smashed 41 off 18 balls in an ODI against the West Indies in February.
The 21-year-old loves to attack the new ball in T20 cricket so he could make a big impact at the Wankhede Stadium.
Gujarat Titans suffered a dramatic three-wicket home defeat to Punjab this week. They are 5-6 to beat hosts Lucknow Super Giants, whose fast bowler Mayank Yadav claimed 3-14 in a stunning spell to seal victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Published on 6 April 2024inIPL
Last updated 16:03, 6 April 2024
