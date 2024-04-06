Sunday's IPL predictions and cricket betting tips: Aussie ace could star on debut

Where to watch Sunday's IPL matches

Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Sunday

Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Jake Fraser-McGurk top Delhi Capitals runscorer

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Sunday

1pt 7-1 BoyleSports

Sunday's IPL predictions

Mumbai Indians, ante-post favourites to win this season's IPL, have lost their first three matches under new captain Hardik Pandya.

The five-time champions have been well backed to break their duck at home to another struggling side, Delhi Capitals, who suffered a 106-run mauling by Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

The Capitals conceded 272-7, the second-highest total in IPL history, and slipped to 33-4 before half-centuries from Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs restored a modicum of dignity to the scorecard.

Delhi's Australian star Mitchell Marsh was dismissed for a duck and is an injury doubt so his explosive young compatriot Jake Fraser-McGurk could make his IPL debut in Mumbai.

Fraser-McGurk is a whirlwind of a white-ball batsman who set a new record for the fastest century in List A cricket, off 29 balls, for South Australia last October.

He had an impressive Big Bash campaign for Melbourne Renegades, amassing 257 runs at a strike-rate of 159, and smashed 41 off 18 balls in an ODI against the West Indies in February.

The 21-year-old loves to attack the new ball in T20 cricket so he could make a big impact at the Wankhede Stadium.

Gujarat Titans suffered a dramatic three-wicket home defeat to Punjab this week. They are 5-6 to beat hosts Lucknow Super Giants, whose fast bowler Mayank Yadav claimed 3-14 in a stunning spell to seal victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.