Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians prediction and cricket betting tips

Best bet

Phil Salt top Kolkata Knight Riders runscorer

2pts 3-1 bet365

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians prediction

Mumbai Indians, ante-post favourites for this season's IPL, became the first team to be ruled out of playoff contention after losing eight of their first 12 matches under new captain Hardik Pandya.

Mumbai will want to finish their disappointing campaign on a high, particularly as several of their star players are in India's squad for next month's T20 World Cup, but they face a daunting trip to Eden Gardens.

Hosts Kolkata Knight Riders are top of the table, having won four of their last five matches including a 24-run victory over Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium.

Kolkata bowled out Mumbai for 145, chasing 170, as spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine dominated the middle overs before Australia paceman Mitchell Starc mopped up the lower order.

Back at Eden Gardens, however, Kolkata opener Phil Salt should be backed to top-score for the hosts at a venue where he has made 89 not out, ten, 48, 75 and 68 in his last five innings.

Salt fell cheaply in the reverse fixture in Mumbai but bounced back with 32 off just 14 balls in Sunday's win over Lucknow Super Giants.

He scored back-to-back T20 international centuries for England in the West Indies last December and may well deepen the gloom in the Mumbai camp.

