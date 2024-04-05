Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Rajasthan Royals to hit most sixes

2pts 10-11 bet365

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru prediction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed to a 112-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur last season, taking ten wickets in 10.3 overs as their hosts collapsed to 59 all out.

The Royals look primed to avenge that humiliating defeat, having won their first three games of the 2024 campaign while RCB have lost three of their opening four fixtures.

Bengaluru's star-studded batting unit has failed to fire and their bowlers have taken some punishment in recent defeats to Kolkata and Lucknow.

They must combat an excellent Rajasthan bowling attack who restricted Mumbai Indians to 125-9 last time out at the Wankhede Stadium, where Trent Boult dismissed three of Mumbai's top four batters for ducks.

One impressive aspect of the Royals' start is that they have won three out of three despite modest contributions from star openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who have top scores of just 13 and 24 this season.

Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag have been the matchwinners with the bat and Rajasthan should be backed to hit more sixes than Saturday's visitors.

RCB have lost that heat in their last six IPL games, by margins of 14-8, 13-11, 8-6, 9-6, 10-3 and 8-6. Despite being routed by the Royal Challengers last season, Rajasthan still had the leading six-hitter in the match as West Indies left-hander Shimron Hetmyer cleared the ropes four times.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.