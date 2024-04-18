Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings prediction and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow on Friday
Where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings
Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Friday
Best bet
Shivam Dube top Chennai Super Kings runscorer
1pt 6-1 BoyleSports
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings prediction
IPL defending champions Chennai Super Kings already look like genuine contenders to land a sixth title this season and they can show their class again when they visit Lucknow Super Giants.
Four wins from their opening six matches this season have moved the Super Kings into contention for top spot with Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.
Last time out they posted an impressive 206-4 on their way to a 20-run win over Mumbai Indians and there is star quality throughout their batting line-up.
And one player who looked particularly driven in that win over Mumbai was Shivam Dube.
Dube struck an unbeaten 66 last time out in an innings featuring 12 boundaries and he came only four runs away from finishing as his side's top run-scorer.
He has been a picture of consistency in this season's IPL, scoring a total of 242 runs at a strike rate of 147 and with an average of 60.
Dube's influence for Chennai Super Kings has often meant teams reshuffle their bowling options to keep tabs on the left-hander and he has been strongly linked with a spot in India's squad for the Twenty20 World Cup later this year.
The fact he bats at four has probably inflated his price in the top Chennai Super Kings run-scorer market but he claimed the accolade against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this month and can do so again in Lucknow.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
