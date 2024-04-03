Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Best bet

Gujarat Titans

3pts 8-11 general

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings prediction

Gujarat Titans have won their first two IPL home matches under new captain Shubman Gill and they should make it three out of three when they host Punjab Kings on Thursday.

The Titans have lost only one of their last six games in Ahmedabad and that defeat came in last season's final, when Ravindra Jadeja struck a six and a four off the last two balls to seal a thrilling victory for Chennai Super Kings.

Gujarat's bowlers were outstanding in this season's wins over Mumbai Indians, who slipped from 103-2 to 162-9 to lose by six runs, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Sunrisers, fresh from posting an IPL record total of 277-3 against Mumbai, were restricted to 162-8 on Sunday before Gill (36), Sai Sudharsan (45) and David Miller (44 not out) helped the Titans cruise to their victory target.

Punjab, ante-post outsiders of the ten franchises, beat Delhi in their opening game but lost their next two against Bengaluru and Lucknow so they are hard to fancy at Gujarat's Ahmedabad fortress.

Punjab's England all-rounder Liam Livingstone is doubtful due to a hamstring strain and fast bowler Harshal Patel, a big-money signing at the 2024 player auction, has leaked 11.41 runs per over in his first three games of the campaign.

