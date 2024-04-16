Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Wednesday

Best bet

Delhi Capitals to hit more sixes

2pts 5-4 bet365

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals prediction

Gujarat Titans ended Rajasthan Royals' perfect start to the IPL season last week and they are aiming to kick on with a home win over Delhi Capitals.

An unbeaten 24 off 11 balls from number eight Rashid Khan helped Gujarat chase down a target of 197 despite hitting only four sixes to Rajasthan's eight.

The Titans may also be outgunned in that department by Delhi, who lost four of their first five matches before an impressive run-chase against Lucknow Super Giants last time out.

The Capitals are missing injured Australia stars Mitchell Marsh and David Warner but captain Rishabh Pant is joined by exciting young overseas batsmen Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs in the middle-order.

Australian dasher Fraser-McGurk celebrated his IPL debut against Lucknow with a blistering knock of 55, featuring five sixes, and South Africa's Stubbs has smashed 15 of the 99 balls he has faced this season over the ropes.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned from injury to take 3-20 in Delhi's win over the Super Giants and he claimed 1-15 from four overs in a five-run victory for the Capitals in this fixture last season.

Gujarat have hit fewer sixes than five of their first six opponents this season and that trend may well continue against Delhi.

