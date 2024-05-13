Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3pm Tuesday

Best bet

Jake Fraser-McGurk to be player of the match

1pt 15-2 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants prediction

Sunday's 47-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru leaves Delhi Capitals requiring a minor miracle to reach the IPL playoffs but they could finish their regular-season campaign with a fourth straight home victory.

Visitors Lucknow Super Giants have a better chance of a top-four finish than Delhi as they have collected 12 points with two games left to play.

However, last week the Super Giants' depleted bowling attack was brutalised by Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who smashed 167 off just 9.4 overs in an extraordinary ten-wicket win.

Delhi welcome back captain Rishabh Pant, who was suspended for the defeat in Bengaluru due to the Capitals' sluggish over-rate this season.

Pant's return is a boost for the hosts and Australian youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has swiftly made himself at home at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, could be the star of the show again.

Fraser-McGurk made his IPL debut in the reverse fixture against Lucknow, scoring 55 off 35 balls to help Delhi to a six-wicket win.

That innings was positively lethargic compared with his turbo-charged efforts in four appearances in Delhi, where he has smashed 222 runs from just 79 deliveries, hitting 18 of them for six.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.