Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Titans prediction and cricket betting tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Titans prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad can secure a spot in the IPL playoffs with a home win over Gujarat Titans and they are a best-priced 8-13 to do so.

The hosts racked up a record-breaking success last time out, chasing 166 in just 9.4 overs against Lucknow Super Giants, and their batting lineup could be the difference between the teams.

Gujarat’s average score of 157 is considerably lower than the league average of 184 and they have lost 90 wickets in their 13 games.

One recent positive has been the performance of South African David Miller and he could be the visitors’ star player once more.

Gujarat captain Shubman Gill is the favourite to be the away team’s top scorer but he has failed to pass 20 in four of his last six innings and looks worth taking on.

Miller has tallies of 55, 26 not out, 30 and 16 not out from his last four innings, warming up as the season draws to a close.

The 34-year-old is averaging 35 for the campaign and is one of the real quality bats in this Gujarat lineup. He looks overpriced to be their top scorer in this one.

