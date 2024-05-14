Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3pm Wednesday

Best bet

Riyan Parag top Rajasthan Royals runscorer

2pts 9-2 Hills

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings prediction

Rajasthan Royals won eight of their first nine IPL matches this season but, with the playoffs looming, the long-time leaders have hit a flat spot.

Three straight defeats mean the Royals have been knocked off top spot by Kolkata Knight Riders, although they should stop the rot with a home win over bottom side Punjab Kings.

Rajasthan opener, and England's white-ball captain, Jos Buttler has returned home to prepare for next month's T20 World Cup while Punjab's Liam Livingstone has also left the IPL.

Buttler scored a couple of cracking centuries against Bengaluru and Kolkata but he has been eclipsed by Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag in the Royals' runscoring chart this season.

Parag, with 483 runs in 11 innings at a strike-rate of 154, is enjoying a terrific campaign and he looks a big price to top-score against the Kings, who have lost eight of their 12 matches in 2024.

The 22-year-old has maintained his high standards during Rajasthan's losing streak. He top-scored with 77 in the one-run defeat to Hyderabad, hit three sixes in a knock of 27 against Delhi and finished unbeaten on 47 against Chennai on Sunday, when none of his teammates reached 30.

