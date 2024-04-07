Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Monday

Best bet

Kolkata Knight Riders

1pt Evs general

Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders are one of just two unbeaten teams left in this year’s IPL and they have a solid chance of making it four wins from four when they face the Chennai Super Kings on Monday.

Kolkata’s batting line-up has excelled in this year’s competition, and the decision to move Sunil Narine to the top of the order to partner Phil Salt has proved a masterstroke.

Sheryas Iyer’s men have put up totals of 208 and 272 when batting first and chased down 182 with 19 balls to spare when batting second.

As a result they have the best net run rate in the tournament by some distance and look like the value selection to get the better of Chennai.

The Super Kings started the season with two victories but have put in two disappointing performances in a row with the bat, losing by 20 runs to Delhi Capitals before setting a total of 165 last time out, which Sunrisers Hyderabad chased with ease.

The defending champions face a tough challenge again as they take on an accomplished Kolkata bowling unit.

If these two teams replicate their batting performances from the early rounds of this tournament, Kolkata look to have the best chance of coming out on top.

