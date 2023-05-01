Racing Post logo
Cricket tips

Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Tuesday

Shubman Gill could lead the way for Gujarat Titans
Shubman Gill could lead the way for Gujarat TitansCredit: MONEY SHARMA

Where to watch Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals 

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3pm Tuesday

Best bet

Shubman Gill top Gujarat Titans runscorer
1pt 5-2 bet365

18+begambleaware.org

Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals predictions

Reigning IPL champions Gujarat Titans should extend their fine form and make it four wins on the trot when they take on struggling Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad.

The Titans, who have won six of their eight games in this year's competition, beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets on Saturday and are in fine shape as they attempt to defend their title.

Ashish Nehra's side should have too much for a Delhi team who have picked up only two victories from eight and suffered a nine-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their most recent outing.

Gujarat won the earlier meeting between the two at the start of April by six wickets and have the batting power to dominate this clash with captain Hardik Pandya, David Miller and Shubman Gill all capable of big scores.

Gill has top-scored for the Titans three times in the IPL already this season and he looks good value at 5-2 to do so again on Tuesday.

Aidan PerkinsRacing Post Sport
Published on 1 May 2023Last updated 13:16, 1 May 2023
