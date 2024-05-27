England vs Pakistan prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England vs Pakistan

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6.30pm Tuesday

Best bet

Reece Topley top England wicket-taker

1pt 7-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

England vs Pakistan prediction

After last week's washout in Headingley, England took a 1-0 lead in their four-match T20 series against Pakistan thanks to Saturday's 23-run win at Edgbaston.

Captain Jos Buttler led from the front with 84 off 51 balls, although England's innings petered out a little after the dismissal of Will Jacks, who cracked 37 off 23 balls at number three.

However, Pakistan's chase of 184 was derailed by the early losses of openers Mohammad Rizwan for nought and Saim Ayub for two and Jofra Archer impressed on his first England appearance for more than a year, taking 2-28 in four overs.

Showers may disrupt the third match of the series in Cardiff but England fast bowler Reece Topley poses a major threat after claiming three wickets at Edgbaston.

Topley missed the 2022 T20 World Cup triumph due to an ankle injury and suffered a broken finger at last year's 50-over World Cup, having taken eight wickets in three matches.

He will be hoping for better luck at next month's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and was entrusted with the new ball and the final over of the innings on Saturday.

The tall left-armer had conceded 68 runs in his previous outing, for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL in April, but he took six wickets in three T20s against the West Indies in December and has 11 scalps in six games against Pakistan.

Buttler has left the squad due to the birth of his third child so Moeen Ali will captain the side with Ben Duckett coming into the top order. Sam Curran, Mark Wood and uncapped spinner Tom Hartley are the options for England if they decide to freshen up the bowling attack.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.