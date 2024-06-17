Royal Ascot free bets: grab £40 with BetMGM for day one's races

Royal Ascot is here, with five high-class days of action on the Flat to look forward to, and now is the perfect time to sign up for a BetMGM account and take advantage of their fantastic bonus offer, with £40 in free bets available to all new customers.

The BetMGM brand is an exciting addition to the betting scene in the United Kingdom. With their vibrant approach, great odds, and competition-beating deals, BetMGM have already established themselves as a major player in the industry.

Sign up for a BetMGM account and secure £60 in free bets for Royal Ascot.

This special offer is reserved for newcomers who sign up through the links provided in this article, ensuring a smooth start with BetMGM.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Betst NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Generous welcome offer CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Promotions for existing customers

Promotions for existing customers User-friendly mobile app New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Royal Ascot day one preview

The highly anticipated meeting is finally here, with five days of top-class action kicked off on Tuesday with the Queen Anne , in which Lockinge winner Audience is set to re-oppose five of the six who finished directly behind him at Newbury, with stablemate Inspiral, who was runner-up in this contest 12 months ago, heading to the Prince of Wales’s Stakes on Wednesday instead.

Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf winner Big Evs is the star attraction in the newly named King Charles III Stakes , while the last of three Group 1s, the St James’s Palace Stakes , is a must-watch, as the English, Irish and French 2,000 Guineas winners Notable Speech, Rosallion and Metropolitan are set to feature.

Aidan O’Brien is leading trainer in the Coventry Stakes with ten wins and seeks a record-extending 11th with Camille Pissarro in the first two-year-old contest of the meeting, while champion jumps trainer Willie Mullins is sure to popular with punters in the staying contests, the Ascot Stakes and Copper Horse Stakes , either side of the Wolferton .

BetMGM Royal Ascot betting offer: grab £40 in free bets

BetMGM has quickly risen to prominence in the betting world with their dynamic offerings, competitive odds, and unbeatable deals.

To mark its entry into the UK market, BetMGM is rolling out an appealing 2024 Royal Ascot offer for new bettors: place a £10 sports wager and receive £40 in Ascot free bets .

To take advantage of this generous welcome bonus, simply register with BetMGM through any link on this page , place your £10 bet, and then dive into selecting your winning picks.

Grab the sign-up offer by clicking on the image below:

Steps on how to claim your BetMGM Royal Ascot free bets

Signing up with BetMGM is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join BetMGM and grab your £40 Royal Ascot free bet to place on any of the races at Royal Ascot.

Sign up to BetMGM through this link Click the 'sign up' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card Place a qualifying bet with odds of 1-1 or greater Once your bet settles, you will be rewarded with 4x free bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football

BetMGM Royal Ascot betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

New cust only.

7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football.

7 day expiry.

Exclusions apply.

Stake not returned.

T&Cs apply . 18+ GambleAware.org.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and bookmaker offers , so check out how you can claim up to £1,000+ in Ascot bonuses and betting offers.

How to spend your BetMGM Royal Ascot free bets

With BetMGM offering a total of £60 in Royal Ascot free bets for this week's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Notable Speech's 2,000 Guineas victory over Rosallion was decisive, but the winner had the benefit of being hard-fit from the all-weather, while the runner-up was a big drifter on his reappearance. Rosallion showed the benefit from that when coming with a late rattle to win the Irish equivalent, taking his record around a bend on a right-handed track to 2-2 after his impressive Lagardere success last year, and can reverse form on this more conventional track.

Was a big eyecatcher in the Chester Plate last month, travelling powerfully behind a wall of horses before finishing strongly for third when out in the clear. He would have probably won if he’d got daylight sooner but instead he’s been raised just 2lb. The extra distance on offer here is sure to play to his strengths and William Buick is a great jockey booking.

Note, these odds are subject to change

Day one Royal Ascot schedule

Royal Ascot is a week in the calendar not to be missed for Flat fans, with the crowd showing up dressed in their best clobber to cheer on their favourite horses and jockeys. The highlight of day one on Tuesday, June 18 is the St James's Palace Stakes.

Tuesday, June 18

Why bet on Royal Ascot with BetMGM?

If the welcome bonus isn’t enough to convince you that BetMGM are the best choice for your betting needs this week, we have a few more points of note. These benefits are available to both new and existing members.

BetMGM offers better odds

BetMGM offers better odds on many of the week’s most popular bets. Customers enjoy access to market best price on favourites and other leading runners at Prestbury Park.

BetMGM offers more ways to bet

More ways to bet means more ways to win, and BetMGM members have choices at their fingertips. Each race has several betting markets and specials, including yes/no on the favourite to win.

BetMGM live streaming

Watch every race free with the Bet MGM live streaming tab. If you are a member of this bookie, you will enjoy an HD-quality live stream.

BetMGM Royal Ascot offers for existing customers

We’re sure you’ll agree the BetMGM welcome bonus is worth having, and your share is just a click away. But there’s more good news. This online sportsbook offers deals, including best odds guaranteed, and an enhanced each way to all members. Here are the best of what’s available.

Best odds guaranteed

Bet on any horse in any race at Royal Ascot and take the odds offered. Your bet will be settled at higher odds if the SP is better.

Free bets for losing accas

Place a horse racing accumulator with four or more selections this week and get your stakes back if you lose by just one leg.

Click for more Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.