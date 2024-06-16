T20 World Cup: West Indies vs Afghanistan & New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch the T20 World Cup 2024

New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea

Sky Sports Cricket, 3.30pm Monday

West Indies v Afghanistan

Sky Sports Cricket, 1.30am Tuesday

Best bet

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to hit most sixes in the match

1pt 8-1 bet365

T20 World Cup 2024 predictions

There is little of note riding on the final two group-stage matches at the T20 World Cup, with Afghanistan and the West Indies having already secured the two qualification spots in Group D ahead of their meeting in the early hours of Tuesday.

It will be interesting to see how both approach their final group assignment ahead of the Super 8s, which begin on Wednesday. So swerving the main match markets may be wise because as impressive as the West Indies have been to date, quotes of 4-9 about the co-hosts looks short enough, especially given Afghanistan are also three from three and skittled New Zealand for 75 in their second outing.

Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz has starred at the tournament after winning this year's IPL with the Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring 76, 80 and 11 in three matches.

The 22-year-old has hit ten sixes in those knocks and the smaller boundaries of the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium could be in his cross-hairs.

There were 20 maximums in the first match at the St Lucia venue between Australia and Scotland on Saturday and the 8-1 about Gurbaz hitting the most sixes in the match looks an interesting propostion.

New Zealand are as short as 1-50 to sign off a disappointing tournament with victory over Papua New Guinea, who have lost all three of their matches so far.

