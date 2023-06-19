What's on this week: Royal Ascot takes centre stage

Monday

A final chance for jockeys to get themselves fully tuned in before the five days of Royal Ascot. The last two champion jockeys, William Buick and Oisin Murphy, are in action at Lingfield, Hollie Doyle and Hayley Turner will warm up at Wolverhampton, Joe Fanning and Cieren Fallon ride at Carlisle, Tom Marquand and Rob Hornby go to Windsor and Danny Tudhope and Richard Kingscote take their saddles to Nottingham in an attempt to bag a confidence-boosting winner or two.

On the course the highlight is arguably the Fitzdares Sprint Series Qualifier Handicap over six furlongs at Windsor (7.05), where Treacherous backs up again under a 4lb penalty for winning at Newbury four days ago. And there is something for everyone as jumps fans will be looking for clues at Kilbeggan with the Galway Plate Trial at 7.43 a stepping stone to the highlight of Galway's week-long festival, which starts at the end of next month.

Tuesday

The royal meeting starts with a bang, with three Group 1s and a Group 2 making up the first four races. The Queen Anne (2.30) rolls into the Coventry Stakes (3.05), King's Stand (3.40) and St James's Palace (4.20) in a blistering opening two hours, with heavyweight clashes such as Inspiral versus Modern Games, Highfield Princess versus dual Aussie Group 1 winner Coolangatta and arguably the clash of the day between the English and Irish Guineas winners Chaldean and Paddington.

Other angles of interest include Aidan O'Brien's exciting River Tiber putting his unbeaten record on the line while the all-conquering Willie Mullins could be the leading trainer after day one thanks to a pair of favourites to be ridden by Ryan Moore, Bring On The Night in the Ascot Stakes and Triumph Hurdle winner Vauban in the Copper Horse Handicap.

2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean will be a headline act on day one of Royal Ascot Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The King could also enjoy a winner with the John and Thady Gosden-trained Saga, who is sure to be well supported for the Wolferton (5.35) with Frankie Dettori in the royal silks at King Charles's first Royal Ascot on the throne.

The other thing to watch out for on day one – and indeed throughout the week – is any disruption from protesters, either on behalf of Animal Rising or the 'Not My King' protesters who were thwarted from disrupting King Charles's coronation.

Wednesday

If Tuesday starts with fireworks, Wednesday is more of a steady build. From the Queen Mary, to the Kensington Palace and Duke of Cambridge to the Prince of Wales's Stakes (4.20), which is the only Group 1 of the day and arguably the race of the week.

Bay Bridge won the Champion Stakes at the end of last season over course and distance from the reopposing Adayar and My Prospero, as well as the now-retired Baaeed. His recent Tattersalls Gold Cup conqueror Luxembourg also joins a star-studded line-up for a race in which all of the big four will have their supporters.

The Royal Hunt Cup is routinely one of the most competitive handicaps of the year and the likes of Stradivarius, Kew Gardens and Eldar Eldarov have used the Queen's Vase as a stepping stone to major staying prizes in recent seasons, making it a race very much worth following.

Bay Bridge and Adayar could clash again in Wednesday's Prince of Wales's Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Thursday

The feature race of the entire five days is the middle race on the middle day, the 2m4f Group 1 Gold Cup (4.20). Ten years on from Estimate's historic win in the race for the Queen, and post Stradivarius's dominant reign, this year's race has a wide open feel to it.

Subjectivist has not won, and has only raced twice, since claiming this in 2021 and a new generation of talent will attempt to add their name to one of the sport's most desired trophies. Young upstarts Eldar Eldarov, Emily Dickinson and Courage Mon Ami join the older Coltrane, who is the definition of a late developer, maturing into a Group 1 prospect at six. This time last year he won Tuesday's Ascot Stakes off a mark of 98. Given he is currently rated 117 and favourite for the Gold Cup, the 14-1 that day was no doubt the best value bet of 2022.

Royal Ascot has benefitted hugely for Wesley Ward's persistent interest. It has been a few years since he trained the last of his 12 winners at the royal meeting and his best chance of the week looks to come in the Norfolk (2.30) with blistering four and a half furlong winner American Rascal, who won by more than ten lengths at Keeneland on debut.

Friday

Back-to-back Group 1s are the highlight on day four of the royal meeting, with Little Big Bear versus Sakheer in the Commonwealth Cup (4.20) followed by a rematch between the 1,000 Guineas one-two, Mawj and Tahiyra, in the Coronation Stakes (5.00).

Since their clash at Newmarket last month the much less experienced Tahiyra – she has half Mawj's eight career starts – has claimed the Irish 1,000 Guineas and the betting suggests bookmakers expect Dermot Weld's filly has progressed past Saeed bin Suroor's Classic winner. Ascot's round mile should do what the British handicapper cannot and separate the pair of fillies who both have an official rating of 118.

Saturday

Whatever happens throughout the week, the final day of Royal Ascot will be about two people synonymous with the racecourse. Saturday will be Frankie Dettori's final book of rides at the meeting he holds more dearly than all others. He will start the week with 77 winners to his name, but whatever he finishes on will be it.

It may be Dettori's last Royal Ascot, but it will be a first for 70 years without Queen Elizabeth II on the throne, a fact that will be marked with the renaming of the Platinum Jubilee as the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.40). Raiders from former colonies dominate the betting with Australia's Artorius and the Hong Kong-based Wellington taking on a home team that lacks a dominant star.

Unless someone has a truly stellar week this is also the day the top trainer, jockey and owner competitions will be settled.

Sunday

The week ends with the latest instalment of the Sky Bet Sunday Series from Pontefract that will feature on ITV4. Ffos Las and Hexham round out the domestic action.

