What's on this week: awesome Arc meeting headlines week featuring Cambridgeshire fixture and intriguing maidens

Monday

To begin the week, the best racing comes from Roscommon. The feature on the seven-race card is the Ballymore Group Irish EBF Kilbegnet Novice Chase (4.30 ), a Grade 3 which has been won by the likes of Ted Veale and Ornua in the last decade.

This year the Willie Mullins-trained Hercule Du Seuil will bid to take his rules record to seven wins from 11 starts and once again get the better of Solness , who has chased him home the last twice.

Paul Nolan has endured a turbulent couple of years, enjoying Cheltenham Festival success with Mrs Milner but losing stable star Latest Exhibition, and he could unleash a smart type in Jhentong Enki in the 2m maiden hurdle (2.10 ). The four-year-old point-to-point winner runs in the colours of Kay Browne, who owned the magnificent chaser Joncol and has the talented Sandor Clegane at Nolan's Enniscorthy base.

The second foal of Glens Melody (yellow) debuts on Monday Credit: Dan Mullan

Glens Lullaby , the second foal of fortunate Mares' Hurdle winner Glens Melody, will be a debutante worth watching in the concluding 2m bumper (5.40) .

In Britain, the 7f maiden (3.15 ) at Leicester could produce an above-average type, with John and Thady Gosden, Simon and Ed Crisford, Roger Varian, Sir Mark Prescott, Harry Eustace and James Fanshawe all represented.

More action comes from Hamilton, Down Royal and Wolverhampton on the Flat and Warwick over jumps.

Tuesday

A Group 1 winner will be in action at Cork on Tuesday as Proud And Regal goes for the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Navigation Stakes (4.15 ) at Cork. Last year's Criterium International winner needs to get back on track against some up-and-coming sorts.

Proud And Regal: brings Group 1 form to a Listed race at Cork on Tuesday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

It is all about speed at Beverley, where top sprint handicapper Korker goes in search of a first win of the campaign after several placed efforts in the Eddie And Violet Smith Conditions Stakes (4.00 ).

The fields for Newmarket's Future Champions fixture will take shape as declarations filter through for Thursday's action, while Racing Post readers can enjoy an exclusive interview with Saturday's Ayr Gold Cup-winning rider Joe Fanning.

Wednesday

Coolmore have said they will supplement their impressive St Leger winner Continuous for Sunday's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (3.15 ) and on Wednesday we will find out if any more horses have been added to the race.

Coolmore look set to roll the dice and supplement the St Leger winner Continuous for the Arc Credit: GROSSICK RACING

There will be plenty of prize-money on offer at Goodwood. The Listed Foundation Stakes (3.40 ) could feature the unbeaten Godolphin colt Measured Time , while other notable entries include My Prospero, Savvy Victory, Highland Avenue and King Of Conquest.

The British EBF £100,000 2Yo Fillies' Series Final (4.15 ) will provide someone with a hefty payday, with multiple winners Lexington Belle , Chic Colombine and Adaay In Devon all in the mix.

The 7f maiden at Redcar (3.15 ) has produced horses such as Forest Ranger and Isla Kai and features some interesting entries this year. They include the wonderfully bred Inisherin and Royal Majesty , who is owned by Benjamin Leon jr. He was involved in the ownership of star American mare Royal Delta.

With the Melbourne Cup fast approaching, a Racing Post special report into racing in Australia asks whether the boom time is coming to a close.

Thursday

How many will go to post for the 2023 Arc? We will find out as declarations are made for Sunday's feature contest and the draw is revealed, while the runners for Saturday's key races will become known as the action hots up on day one of the Cambridgeshire meeting at Newmarket.

The Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes (3.35 ) could see plenty of once-raced winners take each other on, with Military , Legend Of Time and Eben Shaddad running for the superpower stables of Aidan O'Brien, Charlie Appleby and John and Thady Gosden.

The latter will also be represented in the Listed Jockey Club Rose Bowl Stakes (4.10 ) by last year's Ebor winner Trawlerman , who will bid to back up his impressive Salisbury win last time under Frankie Dettori.

Trawlerman: smart stayer will be in action on Thursday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Friday

Declarations are made for the other Group 1 races on Sunday's Longchamp card, while the top-class prospects continue to strut their stuff on the Rowley Mile.

Of the three Group races and two Listed races, among the most interesting horses on display could be the Ollie Sangster-trained unbeaten juvenile Shuwari in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Rockfel Stakes (3.00 ) and Maljoom in the same sponsor's Joel Stakes (3.35 ).

The William Haggas-trained miler was last seen finishing a luckless fourth in the 2022 St James's Palace Stakes to the ill-fated Coroebus and will bid to get his career back on track and tee up a possible Queen Elizabeth II Stakes bid.

Maljoom: set to make his eagerly awaited reappearance in the Joel Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Saturday

It's all about the two-year-olds at Newmarket, with the Juddmonte-sponsored Royal Lodge (1.50 ), Cheveley Park (2.25 ) and Middle Park (3.00 ) taking centre stage at racing's headquarters.

The Super Sprint and Lowther winner Relief Rally will bid to down the top French filly Ramatuelle in the Cheveley Park, while James Doyle will partner KHK Racing's Prix Morny winner Vandeek for the first time in the Middle Park, in which he will again face the Coventry winner River Tiber .

Vandeek (left) and Rematuelle (right) are both possible Group 1 runners at Newmarket on Saturday Credit: Frederic Vernichon

It will be a big day for Juddmonte, who as well as sponsoring three races on the card have several important runners. The unbeaten Task Force will likely line up in the Middle Park, while their bet365 Cambridgeshire favourite Greek Order could be a Group horse masquerading as a handicapper.

At Longchamp, the Lillie Langtry and Park Hill winner Sumo Sam will be gunning for Group 1 success in the Prix Royallieu, while Courage Mon Ami will have his first encounter with the extraordinary Doncaster Cup winner Trueshan in the Prix du Cadran. That should be sufficient to whet the appetite for a super Sunday.

Sunday

There are six Group 1s to enjoy at Longchamp on Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe day on one of the most important afternoons in the global racing calendar.

Will the big race go to the crack local three-year-old Ace Impact ? Or can the King George winner Hukum pull off another remarkable feat after a break from the track? Other key players include Westover, Feed The Flame, Bay Bridge, Simca Mille and Japan's sole challenger Through Seven Seas.

Hukum: Shadwell star is Britain's leading contender in Sunday's Arc Credit: Edward Whitaker

Yorkshire's darling Highfield Princess and the King's Stand winner Bradsell will be back in action in the Prix de l'Abbaye, while seven-furlong specialist Kinross will bid to win his second Prix de la Foret.

Potential stars of the future will be unleashed in the Prix Marcel Boussac and Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, while top ten-furlong fillies such as Nashwa and Al Husn could clash in the Prix de l'Opera.

