The Punting Club: submit your questions for an Arc weekend special

Do you want an outsider for the Abbaye, one to take on the favourite in the Foret? Or are you struggling to find the value in a wide-open Arc?

Longchamp is on the horizon and racing fans are set for two top-class days of Flat action featuring the best horses, jockeys and trainers in the business, with the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe taking centre stage on a mouthwatering Sunday card.

In anticipation of an unmissable weekend, the Punting Club returns with our resident judges on hand to discuss your questions and provide their expert views.

All you have to do is submit your questions via this link . We'll round these up and the article will be available to read on Friday.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.