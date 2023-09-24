Pointer to Frankie Dettori's Arc ride and Ayr runners stake Champions Day claims - three things we learned this week

It has been another busy week with Ayr, Newbury and the Curragh headlining the weekend action and anticipation around the Arc continuing to build. Here are three things we learned in the past seven days . . .

Big pointer to Dettori's Arc mount

Frankie Dettori is the most successful jockey in the history of the Arc and there was a significant pointer last week to who he will ride in the Longchamp showpiece.

Emily Upjohn had appeared his likely Arc mount for much of the season but it appears she is heading to Champions Day at Ascot, with Dettori riding Free Wind in work on the Newmarket gallops on Wednesday morning.

She had been a 66-1 shot with bet365 but is now a best-price 25-1 with that firm for the big race on Sunday.

While the Frankie factor is no doubt at play in the price cut, Free Wind ran her best race when a head second to subsequent Prix Vermeille winner Warm Heart on her top-level debut in the Yorkshire Oaks last month.

Free Wind has won Group 2s over distances ranging from 1m2½f to 1m6½f and is versatile regarding ground. She may have a fair amount to find on ratings, but with Dettori aboard, she cannot be entirely ruled out.

With the Dubai Turf, 2,000 Guineas, Oaks, Gold Cup and Juddmonte International among his big-race wins this year, it would not be a surprise to see Dettori go out with another bang.

Jack Haynes

Twomey and Lee on top at the Curragh

Denying Aidan O'Brien in two top juvenile contests is not the easiest task but Paddy Twomey managed it at the Curragh on Saturday.

Twomey denied the Ballydoyle trainer a 22nd win in the Group 2 Beresford Stakes with the enthusiastic Deepone , who must have been managed expertly at home to bounce back from a comprehensive defeat by Diego Velazquez at the Irish Champions Festival.

Deepone storms to victory in the Beresford Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

He was given a superb ride by Billy Lee, who dictated the pace and timed his effort to perfection to ensure the closing pack of O'Brien's three challengers in Chief Little Rock, Grosvenor Square and Navy Seal could not peg him back.

The trainer and jockey displayed bucket loads of confidence in the case of the awesome One Look , who strode six lengths clear of the O'Brien-trained evens favourite Cherry Blossom to land the Goffs Million.

Twomey showed faith to run her in the lucrative race on her debut as opposed to a lowly Down Royal contest, and Lee matched that with an ice-cool ride, settling her in behind horses before picking the perfect moment to strike.

Maddy Playle

Ayr runners stake Champions Day claims

In a week in which two Champions Day favourites' participation was placed in doubt, the Ayr Gold Cup card may have provided us with some Ascot clues.

Champions Sprint favourite Kinoss drifted out to a best-priced 7-2 (from a general 5-2) after news broke last year's winner is being targeted at the Breeders' Cup, which takes place just a fortnight after Champions Day. His potential absence blows the race wide open and it would not be a surprise to see Rohaan's odds of 33-1 shorten.

David Evans's sprinter put up his best performance of the season when a close-up seventh in Saturday's Ayr Gold Cup and will presumably head to Ascot next to take in the Champions Sprint, in which he finished fourth last season.

Earlier on the Ayr card, Royal Rhyme staked his own claims for a Champions Day Group 1 with an impressive Listed win in the Doonside Cup.

Karl Burke's colt had been last seen demolishing his rivals in the Kincsem Handicap at Glorious Goodwood, where the soft ground was put forward as a significant factor for the career-best showing.

His connections will be hoping for a wet few weeks in the lead-up to next month's Champion Stakes, for which Royal Rhyme is now as short as 12-1. The news that last year's winner Bay Bridge is to contest next Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphemust cast doubt over his participation in the 1m2f contest.

Joe Eccles

