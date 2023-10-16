What's on this week: crunch time for British racing as Gambling Commission's consultation ends before Champions Day at Ascot

Monday

Confirmations and supplementary entries for Ascot's Qipco British Champions Day on Saturday close at noon as Frankie Dettori gears up for his final rides of the year in Britain.

On the track, a competitive fillies' handicap (4.10 ) headlines the card at Musselburgh, where Mubhijah , who tops the market following an eyecatching maiden victory last month, is just the seventh runner sent to the East Lothian track by Ed Walker.

There are runners to note at Yarmouth in the opening novice contests with John and Thady Gosden sending out two debutants, including the intriguing Dubawi Time , in the first race (1.55 ), and Barone (2.25 ).

Doha , the impeccably bred daughter of Sea The Stars and Treve, drops back to a mile in his hunt for a first success for Ralph Beckett at Windsor (3.15 ). Cards from Gowran and Kempton complete the day's action.

Tuesday

The All-Weather Championships kicks off on Tuesday evening and Daniel Muscutt heads to Newcastle for two rides as he starts his jockeys' title defence.

More Flat racing comes from Leicester, where Smile And Pay is on the hunt for a hat-trick under apprentice William Pyle in the 7f seller (4.35 ).

Also looking to continue a winning run is Classic Concorde , who has won his last three starts for David and Connor Brace and runs in the 3m1½f handicap hurdle (3.35 ) at Hereford.

Wednesday

The Gambling Commission's consultation into the government's white paper on gambling closes on Wednesday after a six-month review that promises to have a profound impact on the future of British racing.

Weveallbeencaught: could head out over fences on Wednesday Credit: John Grossick

Jumps fans are treated to a fascinating novice chase (2.25 ) at Wetherby, as a host of promising talents make their first start over fences. Among them are unbeaten hurdler Giavinco and the Group 2-placed Weveallbeencaught , who was bought as a future Gold Cup horse by Nigel Twiston-Davies.

The rest of the day's racing comes on the Flat with Bath hosting the Listed Beckford Stakes (4.00 ), which was won last year by William Haggas and Tom Marquand with Perfect Alibi, and they could team up again as the yard hold two entries with Queen Emma and recent Goodwood scorer Royal Mila . Nottingham similarly hosts a Flat fixture.

To complete the Gambling Commission's consultation on affordability checks, visit racingpost.com/consultation and follow the instructions.

The Racing Post also wants to hear from you: What has been your experience of affordability checks since the white paper was published at the end of April, and what do you think of the government's proposals? Have affordability checks affected your betting behaviour?

It's a chance for your voice to be heard. Email the Racing Post at editor@racingpost.com with the subject 'Affordability checks' to share your experiences, your thoughts about the government's proposals, and your contact details.

Thursday

The final fields for a day of top-class racing at Ascot on Saturday are revealed at Thursday's declaration stage.

In Ireland, Gordon Elliott could field some promising candidates at Thurles, with Grade 1-winning chaser Beacon Edge making his first start for the trainer back over hurdles (4.00 ) and unbeaten bumper winner Brighterdaysahead making her hurdling debut in the 1m7½f mares maiden hurdle (2.50 ).

Wincanton's jumps card includes a £20,000 3m1f handicap chase (3.10 ) in which Organdi could seek to defy a 5lb rise after storming home by 21 lengths on her last run at Fontwell last month.

Lucinda Russell has a formidable team of novice chase prospects this winter and could saddle unbeaten hurdler Idem at Carlisle (1.50 ), while stablemate Snake Roll (2.25 ) is entered over fences for the first time later on the card. Brighton and Chelmsford round out the day's racing.

Idem: 2-2 over hurdles for Lucinda Russell Credit: John Grossick

Friday

Sam Thomas enjoyed a perfect weekend at Chepstow last week and will hope to continue his success with another of Dai Walters' runners in Good Risk At All , who could trade hurdles for fences at Uttoxeter (2.15 ) on Friday.

Steel Ally and Just Over Land could also take their chance for Thomas at the Staffordshire track, while the progressive Yccs Portocervo bids for a hat-trick for Richard Newland in the feature handicap chase (4.53 ) at Fakenham.

Haydock hosts its final Flat meeting of the year, featuring two competitive £15,000 handicaps, after which the course makes the switch to jumps for its Grade 1 Betfair Chase meeting on November 25.

Saturday

The stars of the Flat season are saluted at Ascot on Qipco British Champions Day.

Four Group 1s are up for grabs alongside the Group 2 Long Distance Cup (1.15 ) and the tricky Balmoral Handicap (4.25 ), with the year's leading headline-makers like Shaquille , Trueshan , Paddington , Mostahdaf and Inspiral among those set to compete.

There will be even more fanfare than usual as Dettori makes his final appearance in Britain in 2023 before moving to California full-time next year.

Frankie Dettori and Inspiral set to have one last race together at Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

The 52-year-old jockey will seek to add what could be a final Group 1 triumph in Britain to his illustrious CV, with Free Wind and Courage Mon Ami among his possible rides before leading chances on Inspiral in the highly anticipated Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3.05 ) and King Of Steel in the Champion Stakes (3.45 ).

More Flat racing comes from Leopardstown, with its two-day meeting kicking off with a pair of Group 3s, the Killavullan Stakes (3.01) and Eyrefield Stakes (3.36).

Newton Abbot, Market Rasen and Stratford are on offer for jumps fans, who may also want to look further afield for the American Grand National at Far Hills in New Jersey, where Plate winner Seddon will bid to replicate Hewick's victory last year.

Sunday

Kempton opens its doors for the jumps season with a Listed 2m hurdle (4.05) worth £50,000, while Limerick hosts the Munster National (4.15), which was won last year by the Peter Fahey-trained The Big Dog.

Just ten minutes later the jumps action continues with the Durham National at Sedgefield, while two Listed races feature on the sole Flat card at Leopardstown.

Read these next:

'Hopefully we don't get too much rain' - Mostahdaf's connections on weather watch with Hukum ruled out of Champion Stakes

Where to find Ballydoyle's next stars, exciting Appleby youngsters and a Bumper boost - three things we learned this week

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

The jumps season is coming! Pick up your copy of The Big Jump Off, packed with everything you need for the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Free in the Racing Post on Monday, October 23, 2023, it's got 72 pages of unbeatable content including ante-post tips, guest columnists, top trainer profiles, divisional analysis and much more. You can pre-order your copy from the Racing Post shop here .

