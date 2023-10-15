Where to find Ballydoyle's next stars, exciting Appleby youngsters and a Bumper boost - three things we learned this week

It has been another busy week in the world of racing. Here we pick out three things we learned . . .

Irish Derby weekend the place to spot next Ballydoyle superstar

What do Opera Singer , Ylang Ylang and City Of Troy have in common, apart from being Group 1-winning two-year-olds trained by Aidan O’Brien? They all made their debut in maidens at the Curragh’s Irish Derby meeting.

Plenty of trainers have their favoured races in which to unleash promising youngsters, but Aidan O’Brien’s strike-rate when it comes to future Group 1 stars or Classic winners in those maidens is remarkable.

City Of Troy and Ylang Ylang were winning favourites of the meeting’s two 7f maidens for juveniles, while Opera Singer trailed the subsequent Fillies’ Mile winner in eighth.

Ylang Ylang (left): one half of a Group 1 double for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore at Newmarket Credit: Mark Cranham

This is not a one-off coincidence. Classic winners Tuesday, Snowfall, Hermosa, Anthony Van Dyck, Rhododendron, Qualify, Gleneagles and Australia have all contested those 7f maidens since 2013 (not always on debut, but mostly).

Even the 6f maiden has unearthed Group 1 winners Victoria Road and US Navy Flag.

Not every runner the Ballydoyle maestro has thrown into those contests has gone on, of course, but the two-year-old races at the Irish Derby meeting are surely unmissable for any Flat fan on this evidence. There is every chance a future star will be on show.

Matt Butler, reporter

Future looking brighter for Appleby

Much has been made of Charlie Appleby's lack of firepower at the top level this season, but there were signs at Newmarket he could have plenty of ammunition in the three-year-old division in 2024.

Dance Sequence will contest a 1,000 Guineas trial next spring with a 2-2 record after victory in the Oh So Sharp Stakes on the Rowley Mile, and Devoted Queen could be set a similar target after impressing on her debut later on Friday's card.

Ancient Wisdom: an impressive winner for Charlie Appleby on Saturday Credit: Mark Cranham

There was Dante chat for Autumn Stakes winner Ancient Wisdom , who stays particularly well and sealed a fourth consecutive success in the race on Saturday for Appleby, and Arabian Crown is similarly 12-1 for the Derby after a third straight victory in the Zetland Stakes.

Appleby's three-year-old pack for 2024 could be strengthened further, with the well-bred Royal Power and Enchanted Life declared to make their debuts at Kempton on Monday.

And don't miss a son of Frankel and So Mi Dar in Kalidasa , who topped the Book 1 Sale at 2,800,000gns last year. He could start out at Nottingham on Wednesday in a race won by Eldar Eldarov and King Of Steel in two of the last three years.

Jack Haynes, reporter

Champion Bumper gets form boost through work-in-progress Captain Teague

Paul Nicholls and the Persian War Novices’ Hurdle . A tale as old as time.

Britain’s champion trainer landed the feature race of Chepstow’s jumps opener for a record-extending ninth time with another smart prospect in Captain Teague .

Wearing the familiar pink-and-blue-striped silks of Johnny de la Hey, Captain Teague made light work of his six rivals despite being pitched into Grade 2 company against more experienced opposition on his debut over hurdles.

Captain Teague: won stylishly in the Persian War on Friday Credit: Steve Davies

His jumping was far from fluent, but that was to be expected, and there is no reason to think he won’t improve on that score with more practice. More importantly, there appears to be a fair engine judged by the way he effortlessly pulled clear after the last.

Sterner tests await, but this was a fine first outing over obstacles and gives a nice boost to the form of the Champion Bumper in which Captain Teague finished a close third behind A Dream To Share and Fact To File.

Cheltenham winner A Dream To Share has had his debut over hurdles pushed back after suffering a stone bruise, but Captain Teague’s performance will still give that one’s trainer John Kiely reason to smile.

Sam Hendry, reporter

