'Hopefully we don't get too much rain' - Mostahdaf's connections on weather watch with Hukum ruled out of Champion Stakes

Shadwell will rely on Mostahdaf in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday after it was revealed King George winner Hukum will not be supplemented.

However, Mostahdaf's connections will be keeping a close eye on the weather with showers forecast before Champions Day.

The five-year-old is vying for favouritism alongside Prix Dollar winner Horizon Dore in the market after winning the Juddmonte International last time.

He began 2023 by winning the Group 3 Neom Turf Cup in Saudi Arabia back in February before finishing seven lengths fourth behind Equinox in the Sheema Classic. After winning the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot on his first British start of the year, Mostahdaf landed his second Group 1 at York under Frankie Dettori, who was deputising for the suspended Jim Crowley.

"Hopefully we won't get too much rain," said Shadwell's racing manager Angus Gold. "He doesn't want it bottomless like it can be at Ascot. On his best form he's bang there. He's proven himself to be one of the best if not the best mile-and-a-quarter older horses in Europe, certainly over here.

"He's won two of the biggest races over that trip, having been impressive in Saudi. He ran well at Ascot and then showed what he's capable of at York. He'd have to have a good chance on Saturday, but it's late in the season and often a question of who managed to hold their form best."

Shadwell's assistant racing manager Richard Hills had raised the prospect of Hukum participating in the Champion Stakes if the ground was likely to be suitably testing. However, the six-year-old, last seen finishing ninth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, will not be supplemented on Monday.

His victory in the King George is one of a number of big-race successes for Shadwell this season, and Gold added: "Any Group 1 is a highlight, but to win a Prince of Wales's, a King George and a Juddmonte in the same year would have to be a fantastic year for anyone [Shadwell]. We've been very lucky."

The ground at Ascot was described as soft on Sunday, and clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: "We've had 23mm of rain since Wednesday so not a huge amount compared to the rest of the country. I'd imagine we might see some good to soft in the description by end of play on Monday.

"There's a fine forecast until Wednesday night and the question mark is what happens after then. Originally we were forecast some showers on Thursday and Friday, but the forecast is changing and we could be more likely to get a wet end to the week with the possibility of four to six millimetres of rain.

"It's a bit up in the air so we'll see how it looks as the week progresses. It does look like the risk of showers is greater towards the end of the week."

Qipco Champion Stakes (Ascot, Saturday)

Betfair: 11-4 Horizon Dore, 7-2 Mostahdaf, 5 King Of Steel, 11-2 Bay Bridge, 13-2 Continuous, 12 Via Sistina, My Prospero, Paddington, 16 bar.

