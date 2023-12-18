What's on this week: an early Christmas cracker in Ascot's Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle as festive feast begins

Monday

The week begins with two afternoon jumps meetings at Musselburgh and Plumpton, with a 2m3½f handicap chase (1.10 ) the feature race at the latter.

The consistent Emma Lavelle-trained Hardy Fella lines up in that contest and is one of three last-time-out winners alongside Pepe Le Moko and Oxygen .

The day is rounded off with an all-weather fixture at Wolverhampton.

Elsewhere, confirmations for the Saturday's Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot will be revealed, with top stars Champ, Paisley Park and Dashel Drasher all in contention to feature in the Grade 1.

Tuesday

Venetia Williams enjoyed an across-the-card treble on Friday and the trainer saddles the in-form Eceparti in the 3m5f handicap chase (1.40) at Fakenham, while stablemate Georges Saint bids to follow up last month's Ffos Las win in the feature 2m5f handicap chase (2.40 ).

Meanwhile, ten-time winner Aggagio runs in the 1m7½f handicap chase (12.50 ) on Wincanton’s eight-race jumps card. The fixture also stages a Listed mares’ contest (1.50 ), with Nicky Henderson's Arclight bidding to complete a hat-trick over fences after wins at Kempton and Exeter.

Catterick hosts a seven-race card in the afternoon and Wolverhampton again rounds off the day with an evening meeting on the all-weather.

Wednesday

It’s an action-packed afternoon of racing as Ayr, Ludlow and Newbury all stage jumps fixtures, while there are seven races on the Flat at Lingfield.

There is a Listed mares' chase (2.00 ) at Newbury for punters to get stuck into, with Dan Skelton's exciting seven-year-old Galia Des Liteaux a possible runner. The Grade 2 winner made an eyecatching seasonal debut when landing a Listed contest at Market Rasen last month.

Galia Des Liteaux: entered at Newbury on Wednesday Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Jango Baie could make his second start for Henderson in the 2m novice hurdle (3.35 ) at Ludlow after a successful rules debut in a strong-looking Ascot event, from which the runner-up, Tellherthename, went on to win his next start by 14 lengths.

Kempton and Dundalk both host all-weather evening meetings.

Thursday

Exeter stages an informative seven-race card, which includes an intriguing 2m1½f mares' novice chase (1.55 ), in which Mayhem Mya could bid to go one better than last month's Listed second over the same course and distance.

The other jumps fixture in the afternoon comes from Ffos Las alongside a Flat card from Southwell. An all-weather fixture from Chelmsford completes the day's racing.

Off the track, final fields will be revealed for Saturday's big races, including the Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle and ultra-competitive Betfair Exchange Trophy Handicap Hurdle at Ascot.

Friday

Ascot's two-day Christmas meeting gets underway with a high-class six-race card, featuring the Grade 2 Howden Noel Novices' Chase (3.05 ).

Paul Nicholls has entered Hermes Allen, but revealed that the Grade 1 winner is more likely to head to Kempton on Boxing Day instead . The champion trainer could be represented by another winner from Newbury's Coral Gold Cup meeting, Kandoo Kid , while the classy Might I has been entered by Harry Fry.

Kandoo Kid: Newbury winner could tackle Graded company for the first time Credit: Mark Cranham

Nicholls has won the last two runnings of the Listed bumper (3.40 ) and he could be represented by Captain Bellamy , who made an impressive debut at Chepstow in October, and Envoi Allen's brother Joyau Allen .

There is also a jumps meeting at Uttoxeter, while the all-weather action comes from Dundalk, Southwell and Wolverhampton.

Saturday

Grade 1 action comes from Ascot, with a Christmas cracker in store in the Howden Long Walk Hurdle (2.25 ). Three-time winner Paisley Park and 2021 hero Champ look set to clash again, while they could face a strong challenge from the likes of West Balboa , Crambo and Long Distance Hurdle winner Dashel Drasher .

Champ: bids to repeat his 2021 Long Walk victory over Paisley Park (right) Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

The Betfair Exchange Trophy (3.35 ) is always a tough puzzle to solve and Henderson has the top two in the market. Iberico Lord continued his rapid progress with success in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham last month, while the trainer and owner JP McManus could also be represented by hat-trick seeking Impose Toi . The six-race card also includes the Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase (3.00 ).

The best of the rest of the action in Britain comes from Haydock, with the Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase (1.30) the feature contest. There is also a jumps card from Newcastle and an all-weather meeting from Lingfield.

Away from the track, the final fields for the festive feast on Boxing Day will also be revealed.

High-class stars including Bravemansgame, Gerri Colombe and Allaho could clash in the King George VI Chase, while Constitution Hill is set to make his belated return in the Christmas Hurdle. The other Grade 1 on Kempton's card is the Kauto Star Novices' Chase.

Sunday

There is no racing in Britain and Ireland on Christmas Eve, but there is action from the French Riviera at Cagnes-sur-Mer, including a Listed contest.

However, Racing Post readers will be able to get studying the form early for Boxing Day's bonanza of action, with all the final fields cards and form set to feature in that day's paper.

Read this next:

Bryony Frost remains underused - three things we learned this week

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.