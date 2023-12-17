Paul Nicholls set to target Kempton's Kauto Star Novices' Chase with Hermes Allen after stablemate setback

Paul Nicholls will switch Hermes Allen from Ascot to Kempton to tackle the Kauto Star Novices' Chase on Boxing Day after the trainer revealed Knappers Hill is likely out for the season due to a "small setback".

The six-year-old, who landed the Challow Hurdle last season, produced a career-best effort when winning the Grade 2 John Francome Novices' Chase on his seasonal return at Newbury this month.

The champion trainer had considered running Hermes Allen at Ascot on Friday, but said on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme the Grade 1 on December 26 is next on the agenda.

Nicholls said: "I’m going to reroute Hermes Allen to the Kauto Star now rather than go to Ascot this week, because I’d love to run him in a Grade 1 over three miles.

"We sorted his breathing out in the summer. He had a little setback so went into Newbury a bit short really, but he’s taken a good step forward since then and I’ll be really interested to see him over three miles at Kempton because I think that track will suit him well.

Knappers Hill (Harry Cobden) won a Grade 2 at Wincanton last month but could miss the rest of the season Credit: Edward Whitaker

"He’s got enough boot to win over two and a half, but I’m sure he’ll get three miles. He’s won a point-to-point, he looks a stayer and when you win a Challow Hurdle to me you’re a stayer."

The Ditcheat trainer, however, said that Grade 2 winner Knappers Hill is likely to miss the remainder of the campaign due to a small setback.

The seven-year-old, who ended last term with victory in the bet365 Select Hurdle, made his second appearance of the season when winning the 'Rising Stars' Novices' Chase at Wincanton last month.

He said: "I was going to run Knappers Hill in the Kauto Star, but sadly he’s had a little setback and might end up missing the rest of the season. It’s only minor, but I see him possibly as a horse who could run in the King George next season, so I think we need to stop and get him right."

Nicholls added: "You play your cards and try and keep them [novice chasers] all apart and then something like this happens, so Hermes will almost certainly go to Kempton on Boxing Day."

