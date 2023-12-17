Bryony Frost remains underused - three things we learned this week

It has been another busy week in the world of racing. Here we pick out three things we learned . . .

Talented Frost worthy of more rides

Paul Nicholls said at Cheltenham on Friday that Bryony Frost was itching to get back into the big time, and she nearly did exactly that with a bold but ultimately agonising second on Il Ridoto in the December Gold Cup.

It was the latest reminder of Frost’s talents in the saddle, but it remains hard not to feel the 28-year-old, best known for her association with King George and Ryanair Chase winner Frodon, is being underused.

Frost clearly gets horses into a fine jumping rhythm, as evidenced by Il Ridoto’s brave performance, and although it seemed to the naked eye, and indeed the ITV team , that her mount and Frero Banbou may have gone off too quick at Cheltenham, it ended up being almost brilliantly judged. Fugitif only just got up , and Frero Banbou finished third. Nothing else featured.

Fugitif hunts down Il Ridoto in the December Gold Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst

There have been few highlights for Frost over the past season and a half and she’s had more than 30 rides in a month only once since the start of 2022, a feat she managed 22 times from 2018 to the end of 2021.

It is a marked drop off – Robbie Dunne received his ban for bullying Frost in December 2021, later reduced on appeal – and had Freddie Gingell not been unavailable due to suspension, she would not have received the opportunity on Il Ridoto on Saturday in the first place.

Matt Butler

Cheltenham form crucial again

Speaking of Il Ridoto, he and Fugitif proved again that course form is of the utmost importance in Cheltenham's series of two-and-a-half-mile handicap chases.

We saw the likes of Coole Cody come back year after year and put in consistently impressive displays, and these two have been a joy to watch over the last 12 months.

Fugitif's course form since last year's Paddy Power Gold Cup read 2224 before Saturday and he did come in for some support on the day, going off at 13-2, although Il Ridoto drifted slightly to 15-2 despite having form figures of 44163 in Cheltenham handicaps over the same period. The only two to finish ahead of them in this season's Paddy Power were the Turners Novices' Chase one-two.

Fugitif's connections celebrate at Cheltenham on Saturday Credit: JOHN GROSSICK

Thunder Rock, Monmiral and So Scottish were all favoured in the market despite having nothing like the course form. With some bookmakers paying five places, the odds on Fugitif and Il Ridoto ended up looking bigger than they should have been.

Fugitif may have now booked his ticket to higher-grade events, but Il Ridoto could still have another big one in him at Cheltenham. If Fugitif does appear here again, though, you can all but guarantee he will be fighting out the places at the very least.

Sam Hendry

Fleur De Lys set to be a cracker

We are all in danger of overindulging at Christmas and while racing fans can gorge themselves on the usual glut of festive action, last week warned us to leave some room for Lingfield's Fleur De Lys Chase on January 21.

The £165,000 race, which is run on the final day of the track's three-day Winter Million meeting, was cancelled due to frost last year but has attracted the attentions of Venetia Williams, Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls.

L'Homme Presse looks set to return at Lingfied in January Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

On Thursday, L'Homme Presse's owner Andy Edwards revealed the race would be plan A for his returning star, while Skelton confirmed Protektorat was on course for the contest after finishing a promising third in handicap company at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Add in Paddy Power Gold Cup and dual Grade 1 winner Stage Star, who could head for the race according to Nicholls, and we already have the ingredients for a post-Christmas treat.

In an era when the size and depth of fields are a persistent cause for concern, this is hugely encouraging news. Let's just hope the meeting is on.

Maddy Playle

