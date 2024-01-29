What's on this week: all roads lead to Leopardstown for fantastic Dublin Racing Festival

Monday

Many future stars have featured on the honour roll of Monday's card at Punchestown, including subsequent Supreme runners Kilcruit and Diverge, who both claimed the opening 2m maiden hurdle (1.10 ) for Willie Mullins.

The trainer could have another Supreme runner in Anotherway , while stablemate Billericay Dickie is an intriguing hurdling debutant in the 2m4f novice hurdle (2.40 ) and holds entries for the Supreme and the Baring Bingham.

Grade 2 winner Rock My Way seeks a first success over fences in Hereford's novice handicap chase (3.30 ), while David Maxwell's Grade 3 winner Cat Tiger returns from France for the closing hunter chase (4.30 ) on his first start for Sam Loxton.

Racing also comes from Plumpton and Wolverhampton, where Aurora's Beauty , a half-sister to Chindit, and Queen Me's relative Star Of Kilfrush are notable debutantes in the fillies' novice stakes (6.00 ).

Tuesday

Graded winners Threeunderthrufive and Remastered have claimed Chepstow's 2m bumper (4.30 ) en route to contesting some of the hottest races around and a host of first-time runners seek to follow in their footsteps on Tuesday.

While seven runners will be lining up for the first time under rules, the more experienced Ski Lodge could benefit from two second-place finishes for Alan King in the silks of the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate.

Remastered: Grade 2 winner landed Chepstow's bumper in 2018 Credit: Edward Whitaker

Last-time-out winners Fenland Tiger , Readysteadybeau and Brayhill could line up in a competitive handicap chase (3.35 ) at Newcastle and Cheltenham Festival hopeful Mistergif makes his debut for Willie Mullins in the 2m maiden hurdle (2.35 ) at Limerick.

All-weather action comes from Southwell, with three course-and-distance winners set to contest the feature mile handicap (6.30 ), while away from the track the entries are also released for the £150,000 Coral Trophy, which is held on the same card as the Grade 2 Adonis, Dovecote and Pendil Novices' Chase at Kempton on February 24.

Wednesday

Smart novices Walking On Air and The Carpenter could bid for a first success over fences in the 3m novice handicap chase (2.35 ) at Exeter, while stablemate Lady D'Arbanville showed plenty of promise on her first start this season and could now go hurdling in the 2m½f mares' maiden hurdle (3.15 ).

There is a smart novice hurdle (2.55 ) at Leicester which features a host of notable entries including Baring Bingham hopeful Josh The Boss and last-time-out winners Awaythelad and Jingko Blue , while Flat fans can enjoy racing at Dundalk and Kempton, where a £25,000 handicap (7.00 ) is the pick of the card.

Thursday

Irish racing goes on pause in the build up to the Dublin Racing Festival but there is still action in Britain, with two jumps cards and a sole all-weather fixture at Chelmsford to follow.

Grade 1 winner Lalor is a surprising entry in Wincanton's hunter chase (4.15 ), in which he could make his first start in almost two years for Paul Nicholls, while stablemate Take Your Time could return to the site of his recent 13-length success as he hunts for a hat-trick in the meeting's feature 3m1f handicap chase (3.45 ).

Ffos Las's 3m handicap hurdle (2.30 ) could mark a long-awaited change of fortune for Balkardy , who has finished in the top three in his last six starts and will bid to finally claim top spot for trainer Evan Williams.

Lalor: last ran under rules in April 2022 for Paul Nicholls Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Friday

Noche Negra , a full brother to Grade 2 winner Nube Negra, could head to Southwell in an attempt to land back-to-back wins for Laura Morgan in the 2m4½f handicap chase (1.55 ). Sir Rock , a winner at Fontwell on Sunday, may quickly reappear for Toby Lawes and My Gift To You is also chasing a hat-trick.

The only racing on the Flat comes in the form of seven races from Lingfield, while there is an all-weather evening meeting at Newcastle.

Away from the track, our bumper preview package for day one of the Dublin Racing Festival will be live from 6pm, while Racing Post experts will provide their tips for Saturday’s action.

Saturday

It’s an action-packed day of racing for punters to get their teeth stuck into, with the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown featuring four Grade 1 races.

Galopin Des Champs: expected to run in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown on Saturday Credit: Caroline Norris

Galopin Des Champs is on course to defend his crown in the €250,000 Irish Gold Cup (3.35 ), the feature on a top-quality card in Ireland. The Willie Mullins-trained superstar won this race 12 months ago before going on to land the Cheltenham Gold Cup, a race he is currently favourite for in March. He could meet high-class opposition such as Fastorslow and Gentlemansgame .

Elsewhere on the card, last season’s Supreme hero Marine Nationale could line up in the Irish Arkle (2.25 ), with Gaelic Warrior , Facile Vega and Found A Fifty among his potential rivals.

The unbeaten High Class Hero , also trained by Mullins, is a possible runner in the opening Grade 1 Novice Hurdle (1.20 ) alongside Ile Atlantique and Lawlor’s Of Naas winner Readin Tommy Wrong , while Storm Heart leads the early betting for the competitive Grade 1 Juvenile Hurdle (1.50 ).

The card also features a Grade 2 contest and two Listed races, including the Ryanair Handicap Chase (4.10 ).

In Britain, the main event of the afternoon comes at Sandown as the Grade 1 Scilly Isles (2.35 ) headlines the card, with confirmations for the race announced on Monday.

It’s also a busy day at Musselburgh, the other Premier meeting in Britain, with the Edinburgh National (2.15 ) one of three races to be shown on ITV3.

There is also afternoon action from Wetherby, while the day is rounded off with all-weather meetings at Kempton and Wolverhampton.

Sunday

It’s day two of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown with an ultra-competitive eight races on the card, including a further four Grade 1 events.

High-class two-mile chaser El Fabiolo heads the betting for the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase (2.10 ) as he continues his charge towards the Cheltenham Festival. Stablemates Dinoblue and Gentleman De Mee could also line up.

State Man and Impaire Et Passe could clash at the Dublin Racing Festival Credit: Patrick McCann

Mullins could see superstars State Man and Impaire Et Passe clash in the following Irish Champion Hurdle (2.45 ), a race the former won 12 months ago.

The Grade 1 Novice Hurdle (1.40 ) is also expected to be another competitive affair, with Ballyburn , Mystical Power and Farren Glory prominent in the early betting. The card also features a Grade 2, Grade 3 and two Listed events.

Meanwhile, the second set of Scottish Cheltenham trials takes place at Musselburgh, again a Premier day with the Triumph Hurdle (1.20 ), Supreme (2.25 ) and Champion Chase (3.35 ) races expected to have an impact on some of the ante-post markets for the festival in March.

The week is concluded with all-weather from Lingfield and Newcastle, which is the third Sunday floodlit meeting.

This week's Premier meetings:

Sandown - Saturday, February 3

Musselburgh - Saturday, February 3

Musselburgh - Sunday, February 4

