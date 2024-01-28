'He's quite sore' - British Gold Cup challenge weakened with Royale Pagaille a doubt for Cheltenham Festival highlight

Britain's hopes of winning a second Cheltenham Gold Cup since 2015 have been dented as this season's Betfair Chase winner Royale Pagaille will struggle to make the Boodles-sponsored showpiece.

Trained by Venetia Williams for Rich and Susannah Ricci, Royale Pagaille put his Gold Cup claims to the test in Saturday's Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham, but fell at the final fence.

His odds for the festival highlight range from 25-1 to 50-1, but Williams, speaking to the Racing Post on Sunday afternoon, was not optimistic about his participation in the Gold Cup, which takes place on March 15.

"He's actually quite sore, I'm afraid," she said. "I don't really know, but I think we're going to struggle to get him ready for Cheltenham. We'll know a bit more shortly and it's not career-threatening, it's just the timing.

"I thought he was running very well. He was just outpaced turning for home, but he switched to the outside and was staying on very well. One can speculate what would have happened if he had kept his feet on landing after the last, but he was running a good race.

"It's too early to tell and he's at our vets, which he went to from the racecourse. We should know more towards the end of next week."

In winning the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November, Royale Pagaille was landing one of the two Grade 1 staying chases held in Britain prior to the Gold Cup.

The other – the King George VI Chase – was captured by the Shark Hanlon-trained Hewick, whose Irish counterpart Galopin Des Champs is even-money to win the Gold Cup for a second year running.

Fastorslow, another Irish ace who has beaten that horse the last two times they have met, is next best at 5-1 with Ladbrokes and Coral, while Shishkin, who is trained in Lambourn by Nicky Henderson, is 10-1 with bet365.

Native River was the last British-based horse to bag the Gold Cup in 2018 and it also went to Ireland in 2014, 2016 and 2017 – Coneygree won it in 2015 for Mark Bradstock – but Williams has another ace up her sleeve in the talented L'Homme Presse.

The nine-year-old, who won the Brown Advisory in 2022, was most recently seen winning Lingfield's valuable Fleur de Lys Chase after more than a year off.

He can be backed at 10-1 for the Gold Cup with a stack of firms, but is as short as 8-1 and Williams added: "He's fine and doesn't necessarily go straight to Cheltenham as he might go for the Ascot Chase next month."

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (March 15)

William Hill (NRNB): evs Galopin Des Champs, 7-2 Fastorslow, 8 Gerri Colombe, L'Homme Presse, Shishkin, 14 Hewick, 16 Bravemansgame, Gentlemansgame, Monkfish, 20 bar

