It's a girl! First foal by Shadwell's champion Baaeed has arrived

One of the most eagerly awaited new arrivals of the 2024 breeding season has been announced as Shadwell revealed the birth of Baaeed's first foal.

Born at Haras de la Perelle in Normandy, the beautiful bay is the first foal for her dam Mejthaam who, like Baaeed, was bred by Shadwell. The daughter of Exceed And Excel was twice successful as a three-year-old and is a half-sister to last season's Group 2 York Stakes winner Alflaila. Also a dual Group 3 winner, the son of Dark Angel is an exciting prospect for Shadwell and Owen Burrows this year.

William Rimaud, manager of Haras de la Perelle, said of the foal: “We are delighted with her. She is a strong, good sized foal, full of energy and has a great temperament. She is doing everything right. It is very exciting to have had the first foal of the brilliant champion Baaeed.”

Mejthaam was sold, carrying the filly, for 260,000gns to Chantilly Bloodstock Agency from Watership Down Stud at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale.

The family is one that has been nurtured by the late Sheikh Hamdan and the Shadwell team; Mejthaam is a daughter of Listed Montrose Stakes second Adhwaa and a half-sister to Shaqira, successful in the Listed Nereide-Rennen. Her second dam is Listed Cheshire Oaks winner Hammiya by Darshaan.

Baaeed's first book of mares was limited to 162 which has ensured that only the very best were covered by the six-time Group 1 winner. Among the top-level winners who are due foals by Baaeed in the coming weeks are Deirdre, Eshaada, Nazeef, Persuasive, Queen’s Trust, Seal Of Approval, Search For A Song, Star Of Seville, The Fugue and Wavering.

Some of the world's leading breeders sent mares to Europe's champion three-year-old miler of 2021 and champion older horse of 2022 and half-siblings to Group 1 winners including Accidental Agent, Best Of Days, Native Trail, Persian King, Siyarafina and Ten Sovereigns are also expected this spring.

Unbeaten at three, when his victories included the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Prix du Moulin, the son of Sea The Stars went on to win the Lockinge, Queen Anne and Sussex Stakes all over a mile before successfully stepping up in trip for the Juddmonte International.

Trained by William Haggas, he is a full-brother to last season's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes hero Hukum, who begins his stallion career at Darley in Japan this season.

They are sons of Aghareed, by Kingmambo, who won the Listed Prix de Liancourt and is out of the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf and Flower Bowl Invitational Stakes winner Lahudood.

Hukum and Baaeed are fifth generation homebreds for Shadwell, descending from Sheikh Hamdan's blue hen Height Of Fashion, who was bred by Queen Elizabeth II. The Princess of Wales's Stakes winner is the dam of the 2,000 Guineas, Derby and King George winner Nashwan, quadruple Group 1 winner Nayef and Group 2 winner Unfuwain.

Her most famous descendant is the breed-shaping stallion Deep Impact, sire of last year's Breeders' Cup Turf, Irish Champion Stakes and Derby hero Auguste Rodin, and Deep Impact's full-brother Black Tide is the grandsire of world champion Equinox.

Baaeed retired to stud at a fee of £80,000 which remains unchanged for the 2024 season.

Both he and Shadwell's new sire, the homebred Juddmonte International and Prince Of Wales's Stakes winner Mostahdaf who stands for £15,000, will be available for breeders to inspect at Beech House Stud in Newmarket later this week. The stallions will be shown between 12 and 3.30pm on Thursday and Friday.

