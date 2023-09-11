What's on this week: all eyes on Doncaster for the final Classic of the season and four-day St Leger meeting

Monday

Cheltenham and Punchestown Festival winner Seddon is in action at Galway in the Deacy Gilligan Hurdle (4.30 ). The John McConnell-trained ten-year-old followed up his Plate win over fences with victory in an 18-runner handicap hurdle at Punchestown in April and ran on the Flat for the first time at Killarney last month, finishing fourth of five.

Jeff Kidder , a shock 80-1 winner of the Boodles at Cheltenham in 2021, is among Seddon's five rivals along with Gordon Elliott's An Mhi , who has won his last four starts.

Slate Lane is 2-2 since joining Emmet Mullins and bids to complete a hat-trick in Britain in Newton Abbot's feature 3m2½f handicap hurdle (4.25 ). The five-year-old bids to follow up wins at Cartmel and Bangor in a race that also includes last year's winner Mr Yeats .

A Different Kind has an excellent chance of completing a four-timer in a three-runner contest at Perth (3.05 ). Brighton and Newcastle complete the day's domestic meetings.

Declarations for the opening day of Doncaster's four-day St Leger meeting on Thursday will be revealed.

Laytown's unique annual fixture on the beach takes place with a six-race card. Elsewhere in Ireland, the classy dual-purpose performer Echoes In Rain , who won the Grade 1 Irish Mares Champion Hurdle by nine and a half lengths in April, is in Listed action over 1m4f (6.25 ) at Galway.

Fusain was a distant third behind Jonbon in Grade 1 company at Aintree's Grand National meeting but is back in calmer waters conceding weight all round in Kelso's Go North Series qualifier (6.05 ). Before the Scottish track's evening meeting there is action at Leicester, Catterick and Worcester.

The Racing League reaches its conclusion at Southwell in a slight alteration to the usual Thursday slot. Last year's winning team Wales and the West hold a narrow two-point lead over Ireland with all seven handicaps left to be shown on ITV4.

Bazball could run for the first time since Pierre-Louis Jamin rode out his claim when scoring aboard the Karl Burke-trained filly at Wolverhampton last month. The juvenile is entered at Carlisle (2.40 ) while Harry Davies is already booked to ride Barney's Angel , who landed a significant gamble at Windsor last Monday, at Bath (1.40 ).

Uttoxeter stages the week's final jumps fixture in Britain.

The JP McManus-owned Filey Bay , who was placed in both the Betfair Hurdle and County Hurdle, is entered on the Flat at Tramore (3.40 ). Punchestown is the other Irish meeting with Kempton completing the day's racing.

Declarations for the St Leger will be made before Doncaster's four-day meeting gets under way. The main events on day one are the Betfred May Hill Stakes (3.00 ) and the Betfred Park Hill Fillies' Stakes (3.35 ), while the valuable sales race for juveniles (2.25 ) and 6½f nursery (1.50 ) will also be shown on ITV4.

Belo Horizonte has won his last four starts, with the latter two wins coming on the all-weather at Lingfield, and Richard Spencer's three-year-old could revert to turf in Epsom's 1m½f handicap (5.45 ). Naas, Ffos Las and Chelmsford host other Flat meetings.

Details on how to vote in our People's Champion final will be revealed on our website on Thursday.

Ebor runner-up Sweet William could be pitched into a Group 2 contest for the first time in the Betfred Doncaster Cup (3.00 ) and is the principal market rival to Lonsdale Cup winner Coltrane .

Big Evs may bid to bounce back from his lacklustre effort in the Nunthorpe, where he finished 14th of 16, having been entered against his own age group in the Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes (2.25 ). Mick Appleby's juvenile was supplemented for the York Group 1 after landing the Group 3 Molecomb at Glorious Goodwood.

The Listed Betfred Flying Scotsman Stakes (1.50 ) kicks off the ITV4 action, which concludes with a £60,000 handicap (3.35 ). Chester, Sandown and Salisbury also stage Flat fixtures, with Ballinrobe and Downpatrick hosting jumps meetings.

Johnny Dineen's weekly column will be in Saturday's paper and online on Friday afternoon, with Pricewise and Paul Kealy's tips for the Saturday action going live at 6pm.

The Betfred St Leger Stakes (3.35 ) is the headline act of the week as the three-year-olds have their stamina tested in the 1m6½f Classic at Doncaster.

Desert Hero could become the first royal winner of the St Leger since Dunfermline in 1977. The William Haggas-trained son of Sea The Stars won at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood but this would be the biggest success by far for The King and Queen.

The Champagne Stakes (1.50 ) and Park Stakes (3.00 ) are the other Group races on a high-quality seven-race card. The ITV cameras are also at Chester for the Listed Stand Cup Stakes (2.05).

Bath, Lingfield and Musselburgh complete the domestic action, with the Group 3 Denny Cordell Lavarack & Lanwades Stud Fillies Stakes (4.05 ) the main interest at Gowran Park. There is also a seven-race jumps card at Navan.

The Group 3 Sceptre Fillies' Stakes (3.35) is the main event on the final day of Doncaster's St Leger meeting, which also includes the Listed Scarbrough Stakes (4.10). The Musselburgh Gold Cup (5.10) is the feature on a seven-race card at the Scottish track, while the €40,000 Kerry Group Steeplechase (4.55) takes top billing at Listowel.

