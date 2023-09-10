Racing Post logo
15:25 Curragh

'She's very, very tough' - Fallen Angel digs in to win the Moyglare for Karl Burke and Danny Tudhope

Fallen Angel: won the Moyglare under Danny Tudhope
Fallen Angel: won the Moyglare under Danny TudhopeCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Play9 ran
15:25 Curragh7f Flat, Group 1
Distance: 7fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Fallen Angel
    9/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Vespertilio
    4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Ornellaia
    20/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Porta Fortuna
    17/2

Karl Burke, Danny Tudhope and Clipper Logistics were among the winners on day one of Irish Champions Festival, but their Irish weekend raid went from good to brilliant when Fallen Angel gamely landed the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes.

Ylang Ylang was the hot favourite for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore and she bounced out and made the running, just as she had for her first two winning starts.

However, Fallen Angel was always at her quarters and the game was soon up for the favourite when the winner surged ahead two furlongs out. 

Vespertilio emerged as the biggest threat down the outside under Billy Lee, but Fallen Angel found again for pressure to give connections a second winner at the meeting after Flight Plan's success in the Dullingham Park Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

The winner returned 9-2, with Vespertilio a length and a quarter back in second. Ornellaia and Porta Fortuna dead-heated for third.

Fallen Angel gamely held off Vespertilio to land the Moyglare at Leopardstown
Fallen Angel gamely held off Vespertilio to land the Moyglare at LeopardstownCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Tudhope said to Racing TV: “She was very impressive. She deserves it, she’s just getting better and better all the time. She’s a beautiful big filly and she’s only going to improve. 

“I’m absolutely delighted for Steve [Parkin], Joe Foley and Karl and the team, they work so hard and they deserve this.

“I thought Ryan would go on and I was happy to sit in her comfort zone. She’s very, very tough. When something did come to me in the last furlong, she fought them off. 

“She stays very well, a mile will be no problem.”

Betfair Sportsbook have cut Fallen Angel into 7-4 (from 6) for next month’s Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket and are 7-1 (from 25) for next year’s 1,000 Guineas.

Matt ButlerReporter
Published on 10 September 2023Last updated 15:59, 10 September 2023
