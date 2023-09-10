'She's very, very tough' - Fallen Angel digs in to win the Moyglare for Karl Burke and Danny Tudhope

Karl Burke, Danny Tudhope and Clipper Logistics were among the winners on day one of Irish Champions Festival, but their Irish weekend raid went from good to brilliant when Fallen Angel gamely landed the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes.

Ylang Ylang was the hot favourite for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore and she bounced out and made the running, just as she had for her first two winning starts.

However, Fallen Angel was always at her quarters and the game was soon up for the favourite when the winner surged ahead two furlongs out.

Vespertilio emerged as the biggest threat down the outside under Billy Lee, but Fallen Angel found again for pressure to give connections a second winner at the meeting after Flight Plan's success in the Dullingham Park Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

The winner returned 9-2, with Vespertilio a length and a quarter back in second. Ornellaia and Porta Fortuna dead-heated for third.

Fallen Angel gamely held off Vespertilio to land the Moyglare at Leopardstown Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Tudhope said to Racing TV: “She was very impressive. She deserves it, she’s just getting better and better all the time. She’s a beautiful big filly and she’s only going to improve.

“I’m absolutely delighted for Steve [Parkin], Joe Foley and Karl and the team, they work so hard and they deserve this.

“I thought Ryan would go on and I was happy to sit in her comfort zone. She’s very, very tough. When something did come to me in the last furlong, she fought them off.

“She stays very well, a mile will be no problem.”

Betfair Sportsbook have cut Fallen Angel into 7-4 (from 6) for next month’s Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket and are 7-1 (from 25) for next year’s 1,000 Guineas.

Read these next:

'He gave me everything' - Moss Tucker causes 16-1 shock in Flying Five as key players disappoint

James Doyle and Warm Heart maintain their perfect association to boost Aidan O'Brien's terrific weekend

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.