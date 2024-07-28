'Mentally, it takes its toll' - Cieren Fallon on the challenges of being sidelined as he looks forward to Monday return

Cieren Fallon is raring to return to race-riding on Monday after being sidelined with a broken back for almost a month, but the Group 1-winning rider has opened up about the impact injuries can have on jockeys' mental health.

Fallon, 25, broke his back in two places after he was unshipped from Nanna Western following her 12th-place finish at Windsor at the start of the month.

It brought the two-time top-level winner to an abrupt halt at a point when he was flying, with 14 winners in June making it his best individual month in two years. It was also a second significant injury in the space of a year after he was sidelined from November to March with damaged knee ligaments.

The son of six-time champion Flat jockey Kieren Fallon will look to kickstart the season with five rides at Southwell on Monday.

"The fall wasn't great but I've been very lucky in that it wasn't too serious," he said. "I've recovered really well and all thanks goes to the IJF [Injured Jockeys Fund] and everyone that's helped get me back riding again. When you get these things it's not ideal on the body but you've got the best facilities and the right people to help.

"Mentally, though, it takes its toll. One minute I'm flat out racing, living a busy lifestyle, going to ride in different countries and doing tens of thousands of miles a month and getting lots of winners, and then I'm not even able to walk.

"I came to a complete stop which has been really difficult mentally, you don't know what to do with yourself. Everyone's taking your rides and it's hard; racing's a game of highs and lows and it's a fashion game too so there's nothing worse than being sidelined."

The rider feels in great shape before his first appearance on a racecourse since July 1 and is looking to add to a tally of 26 winners this year.

"It's been tough, the first week I was just doing an hour of rehab so I was mostly at home chilling in my bed," he said. "Then I went to Dubai for three days to see my two sisters and get some Vitamin D which was really nice. I was doing two and a half hours in the gym every day and having the weekends off, but I'll be back riding every day straight away and I'm glad.

"I feel really good. I'm fitter, stronger and lighter than I was before and I'm raring to go now."

