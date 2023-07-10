Newmarket's July meeting and Grand Prix de Paris headline top week of Group 1 action

Monday

Anticipation towards the weekend's feature Pertemps Network July Cup will build with confirmations and any supplementary entries for the £600,000 Newmarket sprint revealed. As well as Saturday's headline Group 1 event, entries for the rest of the card including the Group 2 bet365 Superlative Stakes will be released.

On the track, William Haggas looks to have found a good opportunity for Wood Ditton runner-up Kathab to get off the mark in the mile maiden at Ripon (6.50 ). The Shadwell-owned son of Kingman was second to Dante third Passenger on his debut and takes on three rivals in what is Jim Crowley's only ride of the day. Other Flat action comes from Ayr and Chepstow.

Williamstowndancer was third in the Grade 2 Mares' bumper at Aintree's Grand National meeting and attempts to back up her Downpatrick hurdling debut success at Roscommon (6.38 ) for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend. Chief Black Robe (2.05 ) and Pottlerath (2.35 ) bid to complete four-timers at Worcester at Monday's other jumps fixture.

Tuesday

Confirmations will be made for Friday's Grand Prix de Paris with Oaks heroine Soul Sister expected to be supplemented by John and Thady Gosden for the Longchamp Group 1. Declarations for the opening day of Newmarket's July meeting on Thursday will be made and the four-day Tattersalls July Sale gets under way.

Purplepay has run in Australian Group 1s on her last two starts and bids to get back to winning ways for the first time since landing the Group 2 Prix de Sandringham at Chantilly last June. The Haggas-trained four-year-old returns to domestic action in Pontefract's Listed Weatherbys Digital Solutions Pipalong Stakes (3.20 ).

As well as the £50,000 feature event, the Iveco Daily Business Trimline At Northern Commercials Handicap (3.55 ) sees last year's Ayr Gold Cup winner Summerghand try to give weight away all round.

Irish November handicap runner-up My Mate Mozzie bids to break his maiden on the Flat at Tramore (5.50 ) where Rachael Blackmore is booked to ride Kingsofthemidlands in the Tote Tramore Derby Handicap (7.20 ). Wolverhampton and Brighton complete the day's Flat action.

A Different Kind and Donnie Azoff were both second to subsequent winner Al Zaraqaan on their last starts and clash in Uttoxeter's feature 2m4f novice handicap chase (6.10 ).

Wednesday

The runners on the second day of the July meeting, including the Group 1 Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes, will be revealed.

Group action comes at Fairyhouse in the form of the Darley Irish EBF Brownstown Stakes (7.20 ) in which Joseph O'Brien's Duke of Cambridge fourth Jumbly is entered. Ger Lyons landed the Group 3 event last year with Marbling and could bid for a record fifth win with Zarinsk and Mauiewowie.

Brocklesby winner Doddie's Impact could make his first start since taking the turf season opener at Doncaster, with the Cross Channel Racing Club-owned colt entered at Lingfield (4.00 ) for what would be his stable debut for Clive Cox.

Dundalk and Kempton stage all-weather meetings with Bath, Catterick and Yarmouth completing the day's action.

Thursday

Newmarket's July meeting kicks off with a cracking seven-race card headlined by the Princess of Wales's Stakes (3.35 ). William Buick and Charlie Appleby combined to win the £125,000 Group 2 last year with Yibir and could follow up with another Godolphin-owned representative. Adayar, third in the Prince of Wales's last time, steps back up to the same 1m4f trip that he won the 2021 Derby over.

Richard Fahey's Norfolk runner-up Malc could bid to go one better in the Bahrain Turf Club July Stakes (2.25 ), the day's other Group 2. Saint George is another who was second at Royal Ascot, having chased home Gregory in the Queen's Vase, and leads the market for the Group 3 Bahrain Trophy Stakes (1.50 ).

Nostrum was third behind 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean in the Dewhurst when last seen and could be interesting if making his reappearance in the Listed Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes (4.45 ) where the unbeaten Embesto and Imperial Emperor are entered.

Declarations for Saturday's July Cup will be made before racing on Thursday and it will be worth keeping an eye on which jockey is confirmed to ride market leader Shaquille, with Oisin Murphy, who partnered Julie Camacho's sprinter to win the Commonwealth Cup, suspended.

Leopardstown's Group 3 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Stanerra Stakes (8.00 ) is the main event away from Newmarket with other Flat meetings at Carlisle, Doncaster, Epsom and Newbury. Downpatrick stages the only jumps fixture.

Friday

Prosperous Voyage and Rob Hornby stunned 1-7 favourite Inspiral in last year's Group 1 Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes and Ralph Beckett's filly will be partnered by William Buick as she attempts to defend her crown (3.35 ).

Frankie Dettori has ridden Prosperous Voyage on her last three starts but is suspended, while Hornby is jocked up on stablemate Remarquee, who has been bought by the expanding Wathnan Racing operation since her second to Tahiyra in the Coronation Stakes.

The Group 1 highlight is preceded by the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes (2.25 ), which is one of six live races on ITV. The William Hill Epic Value Handicap (2.05 ) will be screened at York along with the Group 3 William Hill Summer Stakes (2.40 ), where Duke of York winner Azure Blue could go for a fifth win in a row if taking this option rather than the July Cup.

As well as the Falmouth, there is Group 1 action at Longchamp in the Grand Prix de Paris. Ascot, Chester and Chepstow also host Flat fixtures. The Listed AXA Farm Insurance Midlands National Handicap Steeplechase (7.55 ) is the feature at Kilbeggan's evening meeting with Cork's jumps card completing the day's racing.

Saturday

A bumper day of 11 live races on ITV is headlined by the July Cup (4.35 ) on the final day of Newmarket's July festival, where the first two home in the Commonwealth Cup, Shaquille and Little Big Bear, dominate the market. The Group 2 Superlative Stakes (3.25), Mile Handicap (2.50) and Bunbury Cup (4.00), all sponsored by bet365, are the other Newmarket races on terrestrial television.

Ascot's Group 2 Summer Mile (2.20) and York's Group 2 John Smith's Silver Cup Stakes (3.45), Listed City Walls Stakes (2.35) as well as the John Smith's Cup ensure that TV viewers and racegoers are in for a treat across all parts of Britain.

The Listed Raymond & Kathleen Corbett Memorial City Plate Stakes (4.27) headlines Chester's six-race card with meetings at Navan, Salisbury and Hamilton completing the day's action.

Sunday

There is no Flat racing in Britain and Ireland on Sunday with six-race summer jumps cards at Perth and Stratford rounding off the week.

