'It's not really a surprise' - 40-1 Good Guess claims Prix Jean Prat glory as Chaldean disappoints

It seems an eternity since the Classic trials of a chilly April but Stephane Pasquier and Fabrice Chappet kept the faith with Prix Djebel winner Good Guess through subsequent defeats, and enjoyed mighty reward when the son of Kodiac left 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean and a host of other well-touted British and Irish challengers in his wake to score at 40-1.

Chaldean was well positioned behind the trailblazing Sauterne – who stayed on well to be second – but failed to show any spark when the race began in earnest and was one of a number of the visitors to disappoint, as the home team swept the places, with Breizh Sky in third.

The Haras d'Etreham-sponsored Group 1 is run over the same Deauville straight seven furlongs as the Djebel and it is clearly a strip of turf Chappet would like to roll up and take around the world, given he also won his maiden Classic here with Precieuse in the 2017 Poule d'Essai des Pouliches

Good Guess and Stephane Pasquier come clear in the Prix Jean Prat Credit: Â© APRH / QUENTIN BERTRAND

Explaining his faith in Good Guess, who runs in the colours of Japanese businessman Hisaaki Saito, Chappet said: "He showed his talent at two before getting injured in the Prix de Cabourg. He made a winning return in the Djebel but things went wrong in the Poule d'Essai when he was slowly away at the start; making up ground at Longchamp over a mile is nearly impossible.

"Really, it was a better run than his finishing position [sixth] suggests – we've worked on him in the stalls since and he's slowly getting there – while he ran a nice comeback with a view to this race at Longchamp last time."

Both trainer and jockey believe Good Guess could be as effective at sprint distances as over a mile, with Chappet adding: "We have a choice now: back on this track for either the Prix Maurice de Gheest [over six and a half furlongs] or the Jacques le Marois [at a mile], with a preference for the latter.

"He has confirmed today what we always thought of him and I'm delighted for Hisaaki Saito, who invests plenty and deserves this success."

Chappet won the final Jean Prat over a mile with Intellogent in 2018 but Pasquier was adding a first victory in the race to his impressive list of Group 1 successes.

"It's not really a surprise," said Pasquier. "This horse is still immature physically and was fantastic when he won the Prix Djebel here.

"He still needed to grow into himself and today the pace was fast enough for me and it's a fantastic victory. I always wanted to ride him close to the pace, but he's been slow from the gates.

"This race usually means an English winner, so I'm happy. I'm still riding and do my job at my age [45]. It's not easy, but I'm riding with passion."

Sauterne was three lengths back from Good Guess but clear best of the rest. Trainer Patrice Cottier said: "It's a shame she got a bit isolated out on the wing. Still, we came here confident of getting placed and she has run well."

Breizh Sky beat the winner in the Prix Paul de Moussac last month and ran on well to be third after trailing all but Hi Royal at half way.

"He was a bit taken aback by the early pace and the first two had flown by the time he got going," said Alessandro Botti. "Regarding targets for the end of the year, we'll look at the Prix de la Foret and the Breeders' Cup Mile."

