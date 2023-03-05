What we learned: Gold Cup option remains open for leading novice and Kelso earns deserved plaudits

The build-up to the Cheltenham Festival has intensified with the big meeting beginning on Tuesday week, while Kelso's Morebattle Hurdle card took centre stage on Saturday. Here are three things we learned in the last week . . .

Gold Cup far from ruled out for 'The Whacker'

The betting suggests there is only one way to go for connections of The Real Whacker when it comes to deciding which race to contest at next week's Cheltenham Festival. The reality is that both options are very much open.

At 9-2 third favourite, the Patrick Neville-trained The Real Whacker is the short-priced British-trained contender in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase off the back of wins at the track in November and January.

He is 50-1 for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup – 15th in bookmakers' ante-post lists – a race last won by a novice in 2015 in Coneygree.

However, in our fascinating interview with the team behind 'The Whacker', Neville stressed no call has been made – and he sounds tempted by the festival showpiece.

He said: "It's a good Gold Cup but you can't be afraid of one or two horses and we'll leave it until we have to to make a decision. I don't see why he couldn't run a big race; he wouldn't be in it if we didn't think that. If you have a nice horse, you're not afraid to take on anyone."

The six-day confirmations for both races are out in the coming days, but we're unlikely to know The Real Whacker's Cheltenham Festival destination until declarations for the Brown Advisory are revealed next Monday morning.

Jack Haynes, reporter

Is A Plus Tard somehow going under the radar?

Much of the Gold Cup focus has been given to big-race favourite Galopin Des Champs and Britain's leading hope Bravemansgame. Are we forgetting about last year's 15-length winner?

It has not gone to plan with A Plus Tard this season and he has not been in action since being pulled up in the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November.

A horse, however, can always be forgiven one bad run – particularly one as good as A Plus Tard, who has won four Grade 1s from two miles all the way up to the Gold Cup trip.

A Plus Tard: don't dismiss him lightly in this year's Gold Cup Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Likely decent ground is a plus and trainer Henry de Bromhead last week said the Cheveley Park star is starting to show the same signs he did last spring.

The dual Cheltenham Festival winner may not be coming into the race with the same fanfare as last year when he justified 3-1 favouritism, but he could well be a big player and is as short as 6-1 joint-second favourite with some firms. Don't dismiss him lightly.

Jack Haynes, reporter

Kelso shows the smaller tracks how it should be done

Many racecourses wouldn't envy Kelso, which hosted its landmark meeting on the eve of the Cheltenham Festival on Saturday, but the Borders track produced a wonderfully refreshing and uplifting afternoon of action.

Plenty of noise and emotion poured out following the top-class action on track, with a double for local trainer Sandy Thomson ramping up an already electric atmosphere broadcast on ITV.

We were treated to several stirring finishes, including in the Morebattle Hurdle won by Benson, and with more than £100,000 on offer it is little wonder the Grade 2 delivered a deep and competitive field.

It could yet have provided a last-gasp Cheltenham clue as well, with the winner's connections eyeing a shot at the £100,000 bonus in either the Coral Cup or the Martin Pipe. Not bad for a horse who cost just £7,000 at Doncaster last year.

That's how it should be done. Well done Kelso.

Maddy Playle, reporter

