Continuous flies the flag for Japan and Big Evs shows his sprinting potential - three things we learned this week

It has been another busy week in the world of horseracing. Here we pick out three things we learned . . .

Japan on top again in the St Leger – and could be more to come

He may have been trained in Ireland at Ballydoyle, but the success of Continuous in Saturday's St Leger was made in Japan.

The land of the rising sun is one of the most powerful racing and breeding nations, and currently responsible for two of the best horses in the world in Equinox and Auguste Rodin, who is by the late, great champion Deep Impact.

Continuous put another of their stallion's names in lights in Heart's Cry, the only horse to beat Deep Impact in Japan. Both of those sires are no longer with us, but Coolmore already have one son of Deep Impact at stud in Saxon Warrior, will have another in Auguste Rodin, and are sure to keep tapping into what the Far East has to offer.

Equinox's sire Kitasan Black looks an obvious candidate, while tongues have been wagging about his Shadai Stallion Station neighbour Contrail for some time.

Maddy Playle

Big Evs back on song and could be huge danger in top sprints next season

Trueshan stole the headlines at Doncaster on Friday but just as impressive – in a very different manner – was Big Evs in the Group 2 Flying Childers Stakes .

None of his seven rivals could get anywhere near the Windsor Castle and Molecomb winner as he blasted out of the stalls and led every step of the way in the style of a very smart sprinter.

This was welcome confirmation of his quality after the Nunthorpe disappointment. Taking on his elders for the first time in that Group 1 simply came too soon for him, and history shows how difficult it is for a two-year-old to win that race.

Big Evs (white noseband): winner of the Flying Childers Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

His in-form trainer Mick Appleby once again has lots to look forward to, starting with the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. That's a huge target in its own right, but could also act as a stepping stone to a productive three-year-old campaign.

His sire Blue Point blossomed as he got older, culminating in that glorious Royal Ascot sprint double in the King’s Stand and Diamond Jubilee Stakes in 2019. With another winter to grow and mature, we could see an even better Big Evs in 2024 if connections keep him training.

His ground versatility – he has won twice on soft as well as on good to firm at Royal Ascot – would allow him to contend for the biggest sprint prizes worldwide.

Sam Hendry

Karl Burke's formidable form is far from over

While much of the recent attention was focused on the final Classic of the season, Karl Burke quietly enjoyed one of his most lucrative weeks in several years.

Victory with Fallen Angel in the Moyglare Stud Stakes last Sunday was the highlight of a stellar run of form for the North Yorkshire-based trainer, who added two Group 2 victories, a Group 3 and a Listed win all within the last nine days.

The flurry of success was bolstered by wins in handicaps and Burke ended Saturday with four victories from just six runners across Doncaster, Chester and Chantilly, including with Dawn Charger in the Prix Eclipse and Al Qareem in the Stand Cup.

Karl Burke at Doncaster this weekend Credit: Edward Whitaker

This year Burke has one Group 1 success, four Group 2s, ten Group 3s and seven Listed wins. Compare that to 2022's tally of three Group 2 victories, a Group 3 and ten Listed wins by this point 12 months ago and it is clear the yard is going from strength to strength – and it is very likely Burke is far from done for the season.

Last year he enjoyed Listed and Group success in October, including with Al Qareem on Arc weekend, before going on to deliver his highest monthly strike-rate in eight years in November, with eight wins from 26 runners at 31 per cent.

With an even more powerful team this year, Burke looks set for another strong end to the campaign.

Catherine Macrae

