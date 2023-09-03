A missed opportunity at Longchamp, confidence behind Westover and a Hay masterstroke - three things we learned this week

It has been another busy week in the world of horseracing. Here we pick out three things we learned . . .

A surprising no-show at Longchamp

Sauterne won the Prix du Moulin at Longchamp on Sunday, but where was the representation from Britain and Ireland?

Four of the previous six winners – Ribchester (2017), Circus Maximus (2019), Baaeed (2021) and Dreamloper (2022) – had been trained in Britain or Ireland, yet there was precisely zero danger to the home team as soon as the field was narrowed down on Wednesday.

It was hard to understand why, given the action closer to home was not exactly stellar this past weekend. Even more strikingly, there was also no interest in the four Group races on the undercard.

Chuck in Aidan O’Brien’s indication that Paddington is more likely to run in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on British Champions Day – the only remaining all-sex Group 1 for older milers in Britain or Ireland this autumn – and the mind truly boggles.

Paddington might have had his winning streak come to an end at York but, with all due respect, surely he is a more daunting proposition than the eight runners who turned up in the Moulin? A missed opportunity to at least try for a Group 1.

Matt Butler, reporter

Plenty of confidence behind Westover in Arc

Arc favourite Ace Impact joins King George one-two Hukum and Westover in heading straight to Longchamp rather than taking in a prep race.

Although we may not gain any more course clues on these Arc principals, the rider of Westover certainly provided a pointer to the confidence behind him.

Rob Hornby spoke eloquently about his excitement in heading to Paris with a leading player and his belief in Westover, who is Britain’s second-best hope according to the market at a general 10-1.

Rob Hornby: Westover's rider Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Apart from last year’s King George, when he was too keen, and the 2022 Arc on unsuitably testing ground, Westover has finished in the first three in all his other six top-level starts.

His overall record is four wins, five seconds and a third from 12 races and he has recorded Racing Post Ratings of 122+ in his four outings this year, including when second to Equinox, the world’s best racehorse, in the Dubai Sheema Classic.

Hornby believes Westover is right up there with the best in the world and has a good chance if it is good to soft or quicker on Arc day. His belief could prove well placed.

Jack Haynes, reporter

Hays hit jackpot with Ancient Rome

Owners Fitri and Jim Hay have had a fantastic season with their sprinters Khaadem and Equilateral, but the feat they completed with Ancient Rome at Kentucky Downs on Saturday should not be underestimated.

According to Ancient Rome's big-race rider Jamie Spencer, Jim Hay was the mastermind behind the audacious international trip and had picked out the Mint Millions for the former Coolmore-owned colt before purchasing him.

In winning on Saturday, Ancient Rome took home £980,500. To put that into context, that's £413,400 more than Mostahdaf won in the Juddmonte International, which is frequently among the highest-rated races in the world.

Jim Hay is something of an Americanophile – earlier this year he said he planned to move most of his horses to the US due to the state of racing in Britain – but this was still an inspired piece of race planning, which was in turn beautifully executed by Ancient Rome's new trainer Charlie Hills and Spencer.

We do not know what the Hays paid for Ancient Rome as he was bought privately, but given his subsequent record it is hard to think anything other than an excellent piece of business was conducted.

Maddy Playle, reporter

