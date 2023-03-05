'It'll be nerve-racking' - Paul Nicholls' daughter Olive set for Cheltenham and Aintree rides

Paul Nicholls admits he finds it difficult to watch his daughter Olive ride in any race and those emotions will intensify this month when she tackles the St James's Place Hunters' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, before a shot at Aintree's equivalent.

Olive, an accomplished equestrian in other disciplines, partnered her first winner under rules on Wednesday and is set to get the leg up on one of her father's former horses for her first ride at the festival.

"She'll ride the old schoolmaster Shantou Flyer at Cheltenham," said Nicholls. "He's been around there a few times and is a lovely ride. Natalie Parker will ride Secret Investor in the race for us, and Charlie Sprake will partner Cat Tiger."

Shantou Flyer, a ten-time winner, was placed in various races at the festival from 2018 to 2021, including the Hunters' Chase in 2019 and 2020. The similarly experienced Magic Saint gave the rider her first taste of success at Wincanton and is being aimed at the Foxhunters' Chase over Aintree's big fences next month.

"It was super," said Nicholls. "Watching every race makes me nervous, but she's done lots of pony racing and mixes race-riding with eventing, so she's got lots of experience. Obviously she's in a lucky situation that we can provide her with some nice horses to ride but, at the same time, she does a nice job."

The nine-year-old Magic Saint has plundered valuable handicap chases at Newbury and Cheltenham, and has experience over the Grand National course, having run in the 2021 Topham.

"Magic Saint is a lovely horse," said Nicholls. "He's had plenty of problems but if we can keep him in one piece he'll go to Aintree and hopefully give Olive a lovely ride around there. It'll be quite nerve-racking but she's looking forward to it."

