Affordability fears, Racing League riders shine and Arrest back to form - three things we learned this week

Affordability crisis worsens

Affordability checks continue to be the dark cloud overshadowing British racing and its future, and a reminder of the extent of its damage was made clearer this week by some key figures in the sport.

Grade 1-winning owner Carl Hinchy revealed he would be exiting racing due to an inability to back his horses – a frightening concept – while Phil Cunningham, who enjoyed dual Guineas glory with Cockney Rebel, said illegal offshore bookmakers were courting him with many high-staking punters able to place bets.

There was encouragement from the BHA's media briefing on Wednesday with chief executive Julie Harrington insisting the government were listening to the cries within the sport, while Conservative MP Laurence Robertson said he would try to press gambling minister Stuart Andrew against bringing in the checks.

A Gambling Commission consultation is ongoing about financial risk checks, but the message from racing and punters alike is very clear. Implementation of such draconian measures turns the dark cloud into a devastating storm.

James Stevens

Apprentices shine on Racing League stage

We have reached the halfway point of this year’s Racing League and the competition has once again provided a new group of riding talent with the opportunity to shine in front of an inflated audience.

Saffie Osborne showcased her skills in last year’s tournament and looks well positioned to retain her leading jockey title, but she is not the only one to grab the opportunity that has been provided with both hands.

Thursday’s Windsor meeting kicked off with a finely judged front-running ride from Gina Mangan aboard 28-1 outsider Zoulu Chief, providing the jockey with victory on her first ride in this year’s competition.

Danny Sheehy was claiming a first win in Britain since 2017 when scoring aboard 22-1 shot Pjanoo, and – on a terrestrial televised card – success for both apprentices could act as an Osborne-esque career springboard.

Joe Eccles

Arrest an ace to side with this autumn

Punters can be an unforgiving breed by nature, but plenty seemed keen to give Arrest one more chance at Newbury on Saturday and the 5-6 favourite duly delivered in the Geoffrey Freer Stakes.

Juddmonte’s son of Frankel had the world at his feet when he bullied the opposition in the Chester Vase in May, and the runner-up Adelaide River has proved he is no slouch since.

Arrest returns to form in the Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury Credit: Mark Cranham

Arrest’s joint-trainer John Gosden had already put him in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe by that stage, a strong indicator of how highly thought of he was by connections, while he said at that juncture, “he's got the scope to train on at three, four and five even if you wanted to”.

However, three months is a long time in racing and the Arrest bubble burst a bit when he was well backed but disappointed as favourite in the Derby, and then he failed to get competitive at Royal Ascot.

It seems crystal clear now that a softer surface is vital to see the best of Arrest, but that best is quite good and there could be more to come. Should the upcoming autumn develop into a wet one, he could well be a three-year-old to keep the faith with.

Matt Butler

