Via Sistina proves money isn't everything as Charlie Appleby bounces back

No need to spend big to win big

A lot of money changes hands at the sales between the biggest owners and breeders searching for the best pedigrees and future stars, but Stephen Hillen is living proof you do not always need a huge chequebook to dine at the top table.

Hillen bought Via Sistina, winner of Saturday's Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday, for just 5,000gns as a yearling in November 2019. After winning a Goodwood novice and a Newmarket handicap in six starts for Joe Tuite, she moved to George Boughey following a fourth in a Group 3 at Windsor in August 2022 and she has improved beyond all recognition.

Victory in a Group 3 in France on her second start for the Newmarket trainer and another success when she barely came off the bridle to land the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes by six lengths earned her a shot at a Group 1, and she did not disappoint.

She flew down the outside of the field in Pretty Polly before going away to win by two lengths under a cool Jamie Spencer ride, giving Boughey his first win at the highest level in Ireland.

Via Sistina and Jamie Spencer (pink sleeves) win the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh Credit: Alan Crowhurst

It is a real rags-to-riches story for Via Sistina and races such as the Falmouth, Nassau Stakes, Juddmonte International and Yorkshire Oaks are all now potential targets for this improving mare.

Charlie Appleby bouncing back

This season's Royal Ascot was one to forget for Charlie Appleby, who sent out 18 runners across the five days without success, with only Adayar (Prince of Wales's), Bold Act (Hampton Court) and Local Dynasty (Golden Gates) making the first three.

However, he sent out four winners from just five runners elsewhere during the royal meeting, and there was seemingly no hangover from Ascot as the Newmarket trainer is operating at a 58 per cent strike-rate over the past week (seven winners from 12 runners).

Appleby saddled his first runners since Royal Ascot on Thursday, when he had an across-the-card double courtesy of novice winners Spring Dawn (Newmarket) and Great Truth (Leicester), his only two runners of the day.

His winning streak continued on Newmarket's July course with five victories across two days, highlighted by an emphatic Listed success for juvenile Star Of Mystery, who looks all speed and is destined for the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes in September.

Appleby is hitting form heading into the July meeting at Newmarket, and anything he sends out over those three days will warrant even more consideration than usual.

Dettori foiled in fairytale final season

It was all going to plan in Frankie Dettori's final season as a jockey, with Classic victories in Newmarket's 2,000 Guineas and the Oaks at Epsom, and four triumphs at his beloved Ascot.

But a nine-day careless riding suspension for his ride on Saga in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot followed by a further eight days for breaking whip rules on Inspiral in the Queen Anne has ruled him out of two major races this summer.

Dettori, who was unsuccessful in his appeal against his Wolferton ban, will miss Saturday's Coral-Eclipse, in which he was due to ride favourite Emily Upjohn, who he partnered when winning the Coronation Cup at Epsom last month.

However, probably of more concern to the rider is the fact he will also miss the July Cup, the sole British Group 1 he has yet to win.

